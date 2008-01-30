I am expecting an obvious enviro-chic overhaul: solar panels, sustainable bamboo flooring, actors drinking out of lead-free ceramic mugs. But a generator that runs on biodiesel looks like any other generator. And the ghoulish glow of energy-efficient fluorescent lights will be familiar to anyone who's ever shopped at a Kmart. Posey, a tall, baby-faced 30-year old, tells me that he had "zero experience" with eco-matters before last year, but he has since become a de facto environmental guru of sorts. The warehouses are leased, which is why there are no structural changes like solar panels to point to, but he recounts the numerous changes he and his colleagues have made: the aforementioned generators and light bulbs, the motion sensors in almost every room. A "Virtual Production Office" now posts scripts online, obviating the daily distribution of up to 100 scripts via messenger. "Green power" from renewable sources is being purchased for all electricity used. Finally, Priuses—Prii?—have been leased for the crew's frequent drivers. As we cross the parking lot between warehouses, Posey points to a black Prius. He seems pleased by the visual aid. "If you look through our parking lot," he says, "you'll see a lot of our crew and actors drive Priuses on their own."

I don't have the heart to tell him the Prius he has pointed out is mine. I wonder aloud whether anyone has complained about the green measures. "Just one," Posey tells me, and cites "one talent"—an actor, in other words—who refused to be ferried in one of the Priuses now being used by the show's car service. "He just didn't feel like it was big enough for him to get in with his luggage," Posey says. But, in general, cast and crew have been amenable to the changes. "You know Hollywood," Posey explains. "They all jump on these kinds of things." Gordon, on the other hand, tells me that he's heard grumblings about the motion sensors—the bathrooms go dark when someone "sit[s] for a while on the toilet."

In the vague, optimistic terms favored by businessmen, Posey tells me that the show has already met its goal: "Just from what we've done the past three months, we're gonna, like, blow that out of the water." Through fuel reductions and the purchase of green power, Posey says, the series has reduced its emissions by 125 metric tons, "the equivalent of taking twenty-seven cars off the road, and like fourteen thousand gallons of oil." If this is true—and, short of rifling through the show's electricity bills, it's hard to verify—it's definitely an accomplishment.

Around the production office, some staffers have clearly gotten into the conscientious spirit. An article from The Week titled "The High Price of Bottled Water" has been posted on a kitchen wall. It hangs a few steps away from a stack of cardboard crates filled with Arrowhead water bottles. I ask Posey whether he has thought of going the Gavin Newsom route and banning plastic bottles altogether. "It's tough," he says, "because what do you do when these guys just need to grab a water and get on the road?"

We peer into a large room where numerous desks and halogen lamps (fitted with eco-friendly bulbs) are arranged in small groupings, college-dorm-like. The remaining writers' assistants sit among many empty desks; screen savers swim on idle computers. Various underlings on their way down the hall eye Posey warily. "How's that hatchet?" one asks. Posey confesses that in the past week, he has personally had to fire 75 people. That, I think, is a sure way to reach carbon neutral.