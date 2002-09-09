French Interiors

The film as a whole is a set of attractive dissatisfactions. None of its implications is thoroughly plumbed, but they are all so confidently presented by Fontaine and her cast that they almost make us feel that our understanding is at fault. Charles Berling, who was the husband in Dry Cleaning, gives Jean- Luc a frigid composure that seems deliberate, perfected. Natacha Rgnier makes his wife a woman who sees herself as an upholstered accomplice to his manner, powerless but insouciant. The key performance is by Michel Bouquet as Maurice. Garlanded with the benefits of a long career, Bouquet infuses the man with that wonderful double strength: knowledge of life and of acting, one authenticating the other.

Fontaine's direction, especially her agreeably startling use of close-ups and her grace with a moving camera, creates sheerly cinematic appeal. She ends with one more enigma. The very last shot is an aerial view of an African village, the sort of place where Maurice has spent his life, and just before that shot we get a hint that the whole film might be a flashback. So she closes a film of psychological ambiguities with a formal ambiguity, together with a last bow to Maurice. Not many of us will want to spend the rest of our lives trying to plumb those ambiguities: still, the basic trauma, the stirrings made by a father's presence in a family where he has not existed, keeps resonating in some echo chamber.

Another father-son matter, though not a thematic one. Jesse Peretz, who made The Chteau (IFC), is the son of this magazine's editor-in-chief. That fact did not constrain me from praising the first film by Peretz fils, called First Love, Last Rites, and now I must praise not only his talent but his range. First Love steamed with infatuation and sex in Louisiana. The Chteau is high jinks in France.

Peretz apparently wanted to make a clash-of-cultures comedy about Americans in Europe but did not want the usual Yanks in Hawaiian shirts, laden with cameras. So he and his story collaborator, Thomas Bidegain, chose two bright American brothers, Graham and Rex—young men. (Youngness, rather than mere youth, is essential to the piece.) Not only that, Rex is black, adopted by Graham's family. Not only that, the brothers have suddenly inherited a French chteau—from a remote great-uncle.

The chteau is grand but grotty; the resident staff of four (plus a child) are either hostile or aloof; but the sheer adventure that they are in tickles the young men. Graham has been leading some sort of fringe life; Rex is a successful Internet businessman. They react to the inheritance in character, and their ebullience about what has happened to them keeps the picture frothing along. There are some plot developments de rigueur. The brothers decide to sell the chteau, which scares the staff who have been there all their lives, and the ways in which the servants discourage prospective buyers are reminders of Sid Caesar sketches. But what the film is mainly concerned with is the high spirits of Graham and the almost equally high spirits of Rex, though his are tempered because he cannot sense a heritage. Both of them are attracted to the young maid of the house, which leads not to rivalry but to comparisons in approach.