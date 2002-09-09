French Interiors

Jean-Luc is a gerontologist, forty, with a lucrative practice. He lives in a princely Versailles chteau with his wife—no children, as she (he says) would run physical risk in childbearing. A letter comes to Jean-Luc telling him that his father, also a doctor, who deserted his family thirty years ago to practice in Africa, is dead. Then, on the night of a dazzling party at the chteau, the father, Maurice, suddenly appears. Quiet, unannounced.

This is only the first of the film's contradictions. (Possibly the letter was intended to give Maurice some of the aura of a revenant.) But the central point of the film is to follow the effect of a father's latter-day presence on all the arrangements of Jean-Luc's life—marriage, mistresses, brother whom he employs as a factotum (and who also does comedy at a small local club). What Fontaine and Fieschi are after as writers is, as the title announces, an investigation of delicacies and dangers in the fundamental Freudian relationship of father and son, the inherent bonds and resentments. These are all tinted by the fact that Maurice and Jean-Luc's wife become quite fond of each other—non-sexually, but still there are hints of regret that Maurice's age made this so.

The film as a whole is a set of attractive dissatisfactions. None of its implications is thoroughly plumbed, but they are all so confidently presented by Fontaine and her cast that they almost make us feel that our understanding is at fault. Charles Berling, who was the husband in Dry Cleaning, gives Jean- Luc a frigid composure that seems deliberate, perfected. Natacha Rgnier makes his wife a woman who sees herself as an upholstered accomplice to his manner, powerless but insouciant. The key performance is by Michel Bouquet as Maurice. Garlanded with the benefits of a long career, Bouquet infuses the man with that wonderful double strength: knowledge of life and of acting, one authenticating the other.