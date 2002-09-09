The Arrangements

Talcott's wife Kimberly, proudly sporting her prep-school name Kimmer, is too busy climbing the legal ranks to be bothered with feeling guilty about being self-realized and successful, and Carter gives not a hint that this sort of guilt would spill out of her after a few drinks. His characters believe in the possibility of a well-adjusted and optimistic black life. Talcott's sister Mariah is married to a rich white man, and she is somewhat bored and lonely staying home and raising a brood of children; but Carter portrays this as a human issue, as a woman's issue, but not as a racial issue. His people are "just" human—something successful blacks are rarely allowed to be in African American fiction. Even in the work of a novelist as fine as Gloria Naylor, there runs a chariness of wealthy blacks as "misbegotten." In Linden Hills, Naylor has the General Motors executive Maxwell Smyth find in college that "his blackness began to disappear behind his straight A average, and his reputation for never sweating or getting cold." His personal life is arid: "the black women he wanted to date found him strange and the white women strangely comforting," and "he found the erratic rhythms and temperatures that normally accompany sex a problem, so he rarely slept with a woman. He didn't consider it a great deprivation because before he was even thirty, an erection had become almost as difficult to achieve as an orgasm." Smyth is so perverted by a desire to prove himself worthy to whites that he observes an obsessive diet that divests his feces of any smell.

There are no such admonitions in Carter's novel. And neither does he err in the other direction, by depicting an idealized clan of shining archetypes of black nobility. The Garlands are a distinctly joyless family. The Judge was self-involved to the point of staying out on the road doing speaking engagements while his wife lay dying. The reader's initial impulse to suppose that he was a saintly figure in his public life also turns out to be mistaken. Relations with the extended family are decent but cool—there are no warm, hip, perfect grandparents a la The Cosby Show to keep everybody sane with their ancient racial wisdom. Carter depicts Talcott as Christian, but he does not press the point, and the church hovers at the margins of the novel; there are no joyous redemptions to the rock of Baptist church singing, and no poor souls healing themselves through the agency of the Almighty. Nor is there an all-knowing, saintly maternal figure: the Judge's wife is dead when the novel begins, and anyway this old-style garden-party matron does not appear to have made much of an impression upon anyone.

SO THE GARLANDS are refreshingly joyless. There is a tendency to depict black families as awash in a moist, unreflective, almost primitive brand of affection. (This was lampooned especially well by George C. Wolfe in the sketch in The Colored Museum mocking the "Mama-on-the-Couch Play.") This canonical sentimentality is owed in part to the experience of slavery: if society thinks of you as chattel, then certainly blood relations will take up the slack. Oppressed groups with loose family ties are exceedingly rare. And it is owed also to the black church tradition. Black Americans are among the most fervently Christian people in the United States by a wide margin, regardless of class or educational level. It is not an accident that the film of Terry McMillan's Waiting to Exhale includes a loving transition shot of the four middle-class protagonists happily walking out of church one Sunday. This seems unremarkable until we imagine a similar shot in a typical white movie: we can scarcely imagine characters played, say, by Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, or Sandra Bullock going anywhere near a church, except to get married.