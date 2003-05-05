SUPREME CANT

“If the Supreme Court says that you have the right to consensual [gay] sex within your home, then you have the right to bigamy, you have the right to polygamy, you have the right to incest, you have the right to adultery. You have the right to anything.” Thus pronounced Republican Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania this week in an interview with an Associated Press reporter. It’s hard to characterize Santorum’s remarks as anything other than those of a homophobic bigot; but, rest assured, Santorum’s staff has tried. As Santorum’s spokesperson Erica Wright explained in the wake of the firestorm her boss’s comments kicked up, Santorum has no problem with gay relationships; the senator, a 1986 graduate of Dickinson School of Law, simply worries that, if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Texas’s anti-sodomy law, it will, in one fell swoop, grant people the right to commit bigamy, polygamy, incest, and adultery.

With apologies to Justice Santorum, that’s just stupid. First, the senator’s concerns about creating a right to commit adultery are a bit late: Adultery is actually legal in some places like Texas. Second, the fundamental issue in bigamy and polygamy is the number of people to whom a person can be married, not the number or kind of people with whom a person can have sex; any ruling overturning the Texas law would be carefully written so as to have as little bearing on the institution of marriage as possible. Most importantly, Santorum’s legal reasoning betrays a remarkable ignorance of the grounds on which the Court might overturn Texas’s anti-sodomy law. If the Court overturns the law on privacy grounds, it will undoubtedly do so in a narrowly tailored fashion, stipulating that, if a state is going to forbid consensual relations in a home, it must have a good reason. And, while a state might not have a good reason for forbidding sodomy, it most certainly has good reasons for forbidding incest (e.g., protecting children) and bigamy and polygamy (e.g., protecting women from exploitation). Alternatively, the Court could overturn the Texas anti-sodomy law on equal protection grounds, ruling that the law discriminates against gays; but, since laws against incest, bigamy, and polygamy do not discriminate in any way that the constitution condemns, those laws would be unaffected by the ruling. “No one on the Court would want to rule that there’s a privacy right here that in any way would raise the questions Santorum’s discussing,” says University of Chicago Law School Professor Cass R. Sunstein. Which means that the senator’s defenders face a dilemma: In disputing that their man is a bigot, are they conceding that he’s a moron?

DOG BITES MAJORITY LEADER