Lawyer Robin Shahar found this out when she tried to challenge a decision by her boss, Georgia Attorney General Michael Bowers (the same Bowers from Bowers v. Hardwick), to fire her when he found out that she is a lesbian. Shahar had worked for the attorney general's office for a summer during law school and, upon graduation, had accepted a permanent job offer. But Bowers revoked the offer when he learned of her upcoming commitment ceremony because, as he saw it, having a lesbian on staff would disrupt the office's ability to prosecute the state's anti-sodomy law. After a federal trial judge upheld Bowers's termination of Shahar, the ruling was affirmed by the full Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. "We acknowledge that some reasonable persons may suspect that having a Staff Attorney who is part of a same-sex `marriage' is the same thing as having a Staff Attorney who violates the State's law against homosexual sodomy. So, we accept that Shahar's participation in a same-sex `wedding' and `marriage' could undermine confidence about the Attorney General's commitment to enforce the State's law against homosexual sodomy."

Similarly, numerous law enforcement organizations around the country, with blessings from the courts, have refused to hire gay and lesbian applicants or have fired them based on their purported criminal identity. In 1993, the Chicago Tribune reported the story of a San Francisco FBI applicant who described "an amazingly humiliating inquisition" by two agents who wanted to know if she had ever engaged in oral sex with another woman. "After she acknowledged that she had, [the agents] told her it would be hard for the FBI to hire her because it would not be able to transfer her to ... states with sodomy laws."

Outside the purview of the courts, sodomy laws have been invoked in state legislatures as rationales for killing legislation that would protect gays from discrimination or extend to them benefits available to heterosexuals. In 1991, Utah legislators successfully staved off an amendment that would include gays and lesbians in a hate-crimes bill by noting the apparent contradiction of offering legal protection to a group of people who were outlaws under the criminal law. As State Representative Merrill Nelson argued on the floor of the Utah House of Representatives, "As you know, homosexuality--sodomy--is prohibited under Utah law, so the effect of granting special protection ... to homosexuals would be contradictory under Utah law." Kansas's sodomy law was invoked in a successful effort to prevent the Topeka Human Relations Commission from studying the issue of discrimination against gays and lesbians. And Arizona legislators successfully invoked similar arguments to prevent the passage of laws protecting victims of same-sex domestic violence. "For those of us who are opposed to that type of lifestyle," argued Republican State Senator David Petersen, "the mere fact that you start to break down the laws [against sodomy] on the books and say that it's OK is a step in the wrong direction."

Sodomy laws have been invoked to stop gays and lesbians from even meeting each other on university campuses. In a seminal 1977 case, Gay Lib v. The University of Missouri, students sued the university for violating First Amendment rights of speech and association after university administrators refused to recognize a gay organization. The university argued that public meetings would likely result in increased sodomy, which violated Missouri law. "[W]herever you have a convocation of homosexuals," explained Charles Socarides, a psychiatrist hired by the university, "you are going to have increased homosexual activities, which, of course, includes sodomy." The university lost the case and appealed it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear the challenge. Chief Justice William Rehnquist (then an associate justice) dissented from the Court's decision not to hear the case. As he saw it, "The University merely refused to recognize an organization whose activities were found to be likely to incite a violation of a valid state criminal statute. ... From the point of view of the University, ... the question is more akin to whether those suffering from measles have a constitutional right, in violation of quarantine regulations, to associate together and with others who do not presently have measles, in order to urge repeal of a state law providing that measles sufferers be quarantined."

But, if such efforts have failed at the universities, they have proved very effective at the high school level, where sodomy laws have been invoked to limit discussion of homosexuality and to prevent gay organizations from forming. Under Alabama statutory law, for example, any course materials or instruction in public schools relating to sex education must emphasize, "in a factual matter and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of the state." Texas law governing "Education Programs for Minors" contains a similar requirement that "[t]he materials in the education programs intended for persons younger than 18 years of age must ... state that homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle and is a criminal offense." Legislatures and school boards have also stymied the formation of high school gay-straight alliances ("GSAs"), which exist in nearly 2,000 high schools across 46 states and the District of Columbia. This year, a 17-year-old junior at Klein High School in Harris County, Texas, tried to start a GSA after she was pushed into a wall of lockers by a group of boys and called a "faggot." The school district responded to her request for a GSA by banning all school groups that promote criminal behavior. Utah similarly tried to stamp out GSAs by permitting its local schools to ban all clubs that promote illegal behavior.

Sodomy laws, in short, have a ripple effect throughout U.S. case law. In 1999, Texas's sodomy law was approvingly cited by a state court in imposing the death penalty. The defendant was convicted of capital murder, and the state referred to a 1971 sodomy conviction to argue that he posed a future danger to society. (His capital sentence was eventually thrown out by a federal judge on the grounds that his lawyer, Joe Cannon, slept during substantial portions of the trial.) In 1991, one Georgia court even voided the sale of a house between two lesbians, reasoning that, because criminal acts of sodomy had likely been committed in the house, the two women could not enter into a contract to sell it. (The Georgia Supreme Court reversed this ruling in 1992.) Texas courts have also ruled that the mere accusation that a person is gay is a presumptively defamatory statement because it imputes "the commission of the crime of sodomy which is a penal offense in Texas." And the Missouri Supreme Court in 1985 suspended its law regarding spousal testimonial privilege in one case because one of the spouses turned out to be gay.

Such cases highlight the enormous importance of Lawrence v. Texas. Should the Supreme Court overturn Texas's sodomy law, it will provide protection not only for the unlucky few who find themselves prosecuted for consensual sex but for the many more who face legal discrimination justified by such laws. And that will be a welcome change indeed.

Joseph Landau, former TNR assistant managing editor, is a lawyer living in New York and an associate at Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton.