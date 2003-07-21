Kennedy Curse

The most unsettling implication of the Court's expansive new right of sexual autonomy relates to gay marriage. Justice O'Connor tried to preserve laws limiting marriage to opposite-sex couples by announcing tersely that "preserving the traditional institution of marriage" is a legitimate state interest. But, as Justice Scalia was quick to observe, "'Preserving the traditional institution of marriage' is just a kinder way of describing the State's moral disapproval of same-sex couples." Since allowing homosexuals to marry has no obvious impact on the willingness of heterosexuals to marry, it's hard to think of a reason for courts to avoid extending the Court's new right to "define the meaning" of intimate relations to include a right of all people to marry, regardless of their sex. Of course, the arguments on behalf of a judicially created right of gay marriage--whether located in the right to equality or the right to privacy--are not frivolous. But they are also not constitutionally restrained--not clearly rooted, that is, in text, history, or tradition. And, as a pragmatic matter, defenders of equal civil rights for gays and lesbians will rue the day that lower courts begin to follow the example of their Canadian counterparts and recognize a right of gay marriage on a national scale. For the political backlash against a judicially created right to gay marriage would be so swift and dramatic--at least in the immediate future--that it would set back the cause of gay and lesbian equality rather than advance it. The recent momentum behind a federal constitutional amendment to prohibit gay marriage is only the first evidence of the political backlash to come as lower courts begin to invoke Lawrence to recognize gay marriage rights before the public is willing to accept them. Gay rights advocates who are celebrating the Lawrence decision today may find themselves in the same position as the pro- choice advocates who applauded Roe in 1973, not realizing that it would provoke a conservative counterreaction that would set them back in a political arena where they were well on their way to winning people's hearts and minds.

Indeed, the grandiosity of the Lawrence decision reveals how little liberal and conservative justices have learned about the hazards of activism in the 30 years since Roe was decided. There were moments on the Rehnquist Court when it seemed the justices had gotten out of the business of reading broad rights of personal autonomy into the Constitution--most notably in the right-to-die case in 1997, where they unanimously refused to create a broad right of physician- assisted suicide. But, in a single, unnecessarily dramatic gesture, those bipartisan murmurings of restraint have gone out the window. The fact that the Court is likely to get away with its activism--in the short term, few Americans will march to the barricades on behalf of sodomy laws--can't undo the damage of another selfinflicted wound. For, when the next confirmation conflagration comes, the conservative minority that was losing the culture war in the political arena will be able to attack the Supreme Court for having turned them into victims, rather than being forced to acknowledge their failure to convince their fellow citizens of the rightness of their cause. "The Court has taken sides in the culture war," Scalia charged in a foreshadowing of the conservative attacks to come.

Next to the hyperbole of Kennedy and Scalia, the most convincing opinions in Lawrence were the most modest. Just as O'Connor made the case for striking down the Texas law in the narrowest possible terms, so Justice Clarence Thomas gave us a dissent of eloquent simplicity. "The law before the Court today 'is ... uncommonly silly,'" he said, quoting Justice Potter Stewart's dissent in the contraceptives case. "If I were a member of the Texas Legislature, I would vote to repeal it." Nevertheless, Thomas said he was unable to find in the Constitution a "general right of privacy," or, as the Court called it, "the liberty of the person both in its spatial and more transcendent dimensions." The fact that the majority didn't bother to respond to Thomas shows how little the judicial activists on the left and the right have learned from the errors of Roe. Their lack of self-discipline will only fan the flames of our judicial confirmation battles in the future, whether they occur this week, next year, or in the years to come.