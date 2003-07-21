Kennedy Curse

The reason liberal and conservative defenders of judicial restraint have long been skeptical of the Court's increasingly abstract odes to sexual autonomy is that their constitutional roots are flimsy. The Court's first references to the idea that the Constitution protects private decisions regarding marriage and family life took place in the 1920s, when the Court struck down nativist state laws prohibiting parents from teaching their children foreign languages. But those cases were better defended by reference to the First Amendment right of free expression and had nothing to do with sexual freedom. In Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965, the Court struck down a state law forbidding the use of contraceptives; but, despite its infamous references to "penumbras, formed by emanations" from the Bill of Rights, it failed to identify any constitutional provision that protects a broad right of personal autonomy. In a more convincing concurring opinion, Justice John Harlan emphasized the special status of the marital bedroom. Following Harlan's example, the Court in Lawrence could have invoked the Fourth Amendment's special concern with intrusive searches of the home. The police had a valid warrant to investigate a report of a weapons disturbance, but the report turned out to be false. As a result, the Court might have held that enforcing sodomy laws isn't a serious enough state interest to justify invasive searches of people's bedrooms. This more modest recognition of the right to spatial privacy would have prevented states from regulating sodomy, fornication, or masturbation in the home without prohibiting them from regulating other behavior of which they disapprove that takes place outside the home--such as polygamy.

But the right Kennedy announces has nothing to do with spatial privacy; instead it is unmasked as a sweeping right of sexual autonomy. The roots of this right were planted not in Griswold but in a 1972 case in which the Court declared that the right to privacy must include the right of married or single people to make intimate decisions about procreation. In Roe, the Court expanded this right even further but again never explained where the right came from it simply asserted that the liberty protected by the Constitution was "broad enough to encompass a woman's decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy," citing the Court's traditional concern about the freedom of marriage and family life. Finally, in reaffirming Roe in 1992, the Court abandoned all pretense of protecting traditional relationships of marriage and the family and, with Kennedy's "sweet-mystery" passage, seemed to suggest that any restrictions on sexual freedom were constitutionally suspicious. Now comes Lawrence to confirm Scalia's wildest fears.

Kennedy's opinion relies heavily on the idea of a growing national consensus against legislating on matters of morality. As evidence, he cites state legislatures' decisions to repeal sodomy laws over the course of the last 20 years. But it's not at all clear from that record that a national consensus exists: In 1986, 25 states banned sodomy in some form; today, 13 continue to do so. But only four sodomy laws were repealed by state legislatures since 1986; eight, meanwhile, were struck down by state courts--often under the same expansive privacy reasoning that the Supreme Court failed to defend in Lawrence. In 1965, by contrast, Connecticut was the only state in the country that still banned the use of contraceptives; and Justice Harlan said the "utter novelty" of the law was, for him, conclusive.

Obviously, there has been a sea change in public attitudes toward sexual behavior since the '60s, which is why the right is losing the culture war and only a minority of social conservatives, such as Justice Scalia, will lament the end of sodomy laws today. As Karlyn Bowman of the American Enterprise Institute notes in a recent study of public attitudes about homosexuality, 43 percent of respondents told Gallup interviewers in 1977 that homosexual relations between consenting adults should be legal, while 60 percent gave that response in 2003. Nevertheless, the public as a whole has not yet embraced Millian liberalism in all its dimensions. As Bowman notes, "In 1973, when the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago first asked people about sexual relations between two adults of the same sex, 73 percent described them as 'always wrong' and another 7 percent as 'almost always wrong. ' When the organization last asked the question in 2002, 53 percent called them always wrong and 5 percent almost always wrong." That's still a majority. Although judicial activism may be justified when the Court acts to bring one or two state outliers into sync with an overwhelming national consensus, there is today no national consensus that states may not legislate on the basis of moral disapproval. It's easy to ridicule Scalia for defending the state's ability to criminalize fornication, masturbation, bestiality, prostitution, nude dancing, and obscenity. But, absent an overwhelming national consensus against these laws, Scalia's constitutional question to his colleagues--why are the states suddenly prohibited from banning consensual sexual activity on moral grounds?-- deserves an answer. Unfortunately, they gave none.

The most unsettling implication of the Court's expansive new right of sexual autonomy relates to gay marriage. Justice O'Connor tried to preserve laws limiting marriage to opposite-sex couples by announcing tersely that "preserving the traditional institution of marriage" is a legitimate state interest. But, as Justice Scalia was quick to observe, "'Preserving the traditional institution of marriage' is just a kinder way of describing the State's moral disapproval of same-sex couples." Since allowing homosexuals to marry has no obvious impact on the willingness of heterosexuals to marry, it's hard to think of a reason for courts to avoid extending the Court's new right to "define the meaning" of intimate relations to include a right of all people to marry, regardless of their sex. Of course, the arguments on behalf of a judicially created right of gay marriage--whether located in the right to equality or the right to privacy--are not frivolous. But they are also not constitutionally restrained--not clearly rooted, that is, in text, history, or tradition. And, as a pragmatic matter, defenders of equal civil rights for gays and lesbians will rue the day that lower courts begin to follow the example of their Canadian counterparts and recognize a right of gay marriage on a national scale. For the political backlash against a judicially created right to gay marriage would be so swift and dramatic--at least in the immediate future--that it would set back the cause of gay and lesbian equality rather than advance it. The recent momentum behind a federal constitutional amendment to prohibit gay marriage is only the first evidence of the political backlash to come as lower courts begin to invoke Lawrence to recognize gay marriage rights before the public is willing to accept them. Gay rights advocates who are celebrating the Lawrence decision today may find themselves in the same position as the pro- choice advocates who applauded Roe in 1973, not realizing that it would provoke a conservative counterreaction that would set them back in a political arena where they were well on their way to winning people's hearts and minds.