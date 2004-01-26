Congress must act on detainees.

On December 18, two federal appeals courts rejected the Bush administration's claim that the president has the unilateral authority to identify citizens or aliens as enemy combatants and to detain them indefinitely, at home and abroad. The rulings were a clear sign that President Bush's sweeping claims that he can do whatever he likes in the war on terrorism without review by the courts or Congress are provoking a judicial backlash. Unfortunately, both of the appellate decisions went too far in insisting that courts have the competence to second-guess what have traditionally been considered executive decisions about the nature and scope of the war on terrorism. Instead of inciting further judicial overreactions with unnecessarily broad claims about his authority to act alone, Bush should follow the example of his wartime predecessors and seek the support of Congress instead.

In the more adventurous of the two decisions, Gherebi v. Bush, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held that the enemy aliens being held in Guantanamo Bay can challenge the constitutionality of their detentions by filing habeas corpus petitions in federal courts. The Supreme Court held in 1950 that German enemy aliens tried for espionage by a U.S. military commission in China and imprisoned in Germany had no right to challenge the legality of their detention, because they were held outside "any territory over which the United States is sovereign." The same logic arguably applies at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, which the United States leases from Cuba. But the federal appeals court in California held that, since the lease is perpetual unless both parties agree to break it, the United States had the equivalent of sovereign control over the naval base. (Two other appellate courts had previously reached the opposite conclusion about the status of Guantanamo.) The U.S. Supreme Court will resolve the dispute once and for all this spring, but the Ninth Circuit refused to wait for its decision.

In practice, if the Supreme Court agrees that federal courts have jurisdiction over Guantanamo, the United States could avoid future judicial scrutiny simply by imprisoning all future enemy combatants at the Diego Garcia U.S. Naval Support Facility, located on British territory in the Indian Ocean. This suggests the impracticality of judicial attempts to create broad constitutional rights for enemy aliens based on geographic technicalities. It's certainly troubling that some detainees might fall into a legal black hole, and it's understandable that justices might therefore be tempted to impose some kind of U.S. judicial oversight on Guantanamo. But, for better or for worse, the Supreme Court has long refused to extend the jurisdiction of federal courts over aliens outside the United States, and it would be nave to expect the Court to revisit that decision on a broad scale.

Although the Ninth Circuit tried to second-guess the president's decision about the designation of enemy aliens, they failed to review a question where they arguably have more competence: namely, the constitutionality of the military tribunals by which the United States has promised to try at least some of the Guantanamo prisoners. "The Ninth Circuit got it precisely backward by allowing the enemy aliens to contest whether the president has the authority in times of crisis to detain them but not allowing them to contest the trials that they may face," says Neal Katyal of Georgetown University Law Center. "The more principled ruling would have said, the president has a broad warfighting power, where the courts should defer to his judgment, and a narrower law enforcement power, where courts can review the constitutionality of any legal procedures he creates." Katyal argues that only Congress has the power to authorize military tribunals and that the congressional statutes authorizing such tribunals during World War II aren't broad enough to cover the terrorism charges that the Bush administration seeks to prosecute today. My own view is that Bush should ask Congress to authorize the tribunals, but, if he doesn't, the World War II statutes are arguably broad enough to justify the tribunals today. But it's clear that the ultimate supervision of military tribunals—including provisions governing the appointment of counsel—should ideally come from clear statements by Congress rather than the courts.