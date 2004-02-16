The Kansas court was able to ignore the clear intention of the Lawrence ruling because, whereas Lawrence was decided on privacy grounds, Limon involved equal protection. The ACLU, which brought the challenge, did not assert the due process privacy right at the core of Lawrence, as doing so would have required challenging the entire statutory rape law. Instead, it sought only to challenge the law’s discriminatory application, arguing that the statute violated the boy’s right to equal protection. But this rationale handed Kansas an easy, if disingenuous, escape hatch. As the court pointed out, “Limon is not asserting a Lawrence-like due process challenge. Instead, Limon makes an equal protection challenge, ... [and] the law and facts are distinguishable from Lawrence.”

In light of the Kansas court’s 2002 decision, its championing of the distinction between privacy and equality was more than a bit flip. After all, when the court considered the case the first time around, it ruled that “[t]he impact of Bowers on our case is obvious. ... Therefore, there is no denial of equal protection when that behavior is criminalized or treated differently.” Later, after the Supreme Court flatly overruled Bowers, the Kansas court changed positions, ignoring Bowers altogether. Instead, it reduced Lawrence to its facts and approvingly cited the state’s purported rationales for its tenfold discrepancy in sentencing gays. The court noted the “deterioration of the sexual morality approved by a majority of Kansans” and the need to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. (“Medical literature,” according to the court, “is replete with articles suggesting that certain health risks are more generally associated with homosexual activity than with heterosexual activity.”) The court also noted that, because heterosexual relationships sometimes produce offspring and homosexual relationships do not, the Romeo and Juliet exemption served the state’s interest in ensuring that new parents would not be incarcerated for long periods of time. Because “same-sex relationships do not generally lead to unwanted pregnancies,” the judges wrote, “the need to release the same-sex offender from incarceration is absent.”

According to Matt Coles, director of the ACLU Lesbian & Gay Rights Project, “The Limon court basically reduced Lawrence to a case about private sexual behavior. No one who reads the [Lawrence] opinion can seriously say that.” Indeed, both Lawrence and Limon involved disproportionate penalties for same-sex sodomy, as opposed to opposite-sex sodomy. And the Supreme Court’s instruction that the Kansas court reconsider its ruling in light of Lawrence at least suggested that the high court expected a different outcome. The aclu plans to appeal the decision to the Kansas Supreme Court.

ANOTHER CASE HANDED down last week, Lofton v. Department of Children and Family Services, involved a constitutional challenge to Florida’s law barring gay men and lesbians from adopting children. The ACLU challenged the law on equal protection and due process grounds, and submitted additional papers to the court after the Lawrence decision. But the Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit denied that Lawrence required overturning the Florida law. The court noted that, although Lawrence “establish[ed] a greater respect than previously existed in the law for the right of consenting adults to engage in private sexual conduct,” the Supreme Court never “characterize[d] this right as `fundamental.’” In short, the lower court refused “to infer a new fundamental liberty interest from an opinion whose language and reasoning are inconsistent with standard fundamental rights analysis.” The lower court even went so far as to chastise the Supreme Court for issuing a ruling that invoked principles “not with ‘careful description,’ but with sweeping generality.” It therefore deferred to Florida’s interest in placing children “in an optimal home, i.e., one in which there is a heterosexual couple or the potential for one.”

The Limon and Lofton decisions exemplify the complexity of the Lawrence ruling. Though Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion adopted robust language that celebrated “liberty of the person both in its spatial and more transcendent dimensions” and noted “broad statements of the substantive reach of liberty under the Due Process Clause,” many commentators noted that Kennedy did not apply the rigorous “compelling interest” test that is normally required when a court recognizes a fundamental right under the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process clause. Scalia seized on this in his Lawrence dissent. As he pointed out, “Nowhere does the Court’s opinion declare that homosexual sodomy is a ‘fundamental right’ under the Due Process Clause; nor does it subject the Texas law to the standard of review that would be appropriate (strict scrutiny) if homosexual sodomy were a ‘fundamental right.’” Scalia implied that the Supreme Court left gay rights in no stronger a position after Lawrence, leaving states free to interfere with the rights of gays and lesbians through the passage of any law that is “rationally related to a legitimate state interest.”