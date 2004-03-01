Washington Diarist

It turned out to be a different kind of Valentine’s Day. On television, you could watch hundreds of gay couples lining up in the rain and waiting through the night to receive (largely symbolic) marriage licenses from the mayor of San Francisco. Back here in Washington, two friends of mine who have been together for about seven years also embarked on something new. Doug took his boyfriend, Chip, to the steps of the Supreme Court, got down on his knees, and proposed. It was after dusk, and a nervous cop shined his flashlight on them to make sure they weren’t doing anything improper. More symbolism: For decades, cops had shone lights on gay men in public places to see if they were having illicit sex. Now the light was on a gay couple for seeking the right to marry. The cop saw what was going on, turned off his flashlight, and moved on.

Something is happening in gay America. From an abstract argument pioneered by a few, the reality of marriage has now clearly been embraced by the vast majority. The silent types in gay culture are now in the vanguard—the ones whose relationships are conducted away from the streets and the parades and the bars, in suburbs or small towns or residential neighborhoods in big cities. Many have clearly decided that they do not need to wait any more for others to approve their relationships. They are already married in fact if not in law, in the eyes of their family and friends, and sometimes even in the eyes of their church. But they still lack the legal protections that make marriage a civil reality. Today, they no longer ask for these. They demand them.

This is the changed consciousness that every civil rights movement aims for. And, in that sense, we have already won. I’ve long believed that one thing holding gay America back from full equality is a residual lack of self-esteem and self-belief. That’s changing. Marriage—the very institution long used to stigmatize, marginalize, and disenfranchise gays—might now be opening to them. It already exists in Canada and is emerging in Hawaii and Alaska and Vermont and now Massachusetts. Every debate we have entrenches it further in the public mind—gay and straight alike. And, once you have internalized the notion that you really are as good as any heterosexual, it is hard to snuff out the empowerment that accompanies it. In this sense, San Francisco is merely a start, a gesture. When legal marriages emerge in Massachusetts in May, the gesture will become real.

And that, I think, will shift the whole dynamic of the debate. The question will no longer be whether we should agree to some new idea of marriage, but whether we intend to strip existing marriages of their legal protections; whether children of lawful parents will be made suddenly illegitimate; whether shared property must be unraveled; whether joint commitments can be legally undone by outsiders. Suddenly, it will be the religious right attacking marriage and the Catholic Church proposing divorce.