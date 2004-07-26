Divide and Rule

In one of his most surprising and impressive opinions, Scalia, the leader of the conservative legalists, criticized the pragmatic plurality for creating criminal procedure by judicial fiat. Scalia lambasted the Court's "Mr. Fix-it Mentality," in which the pragmatic justices made up procedures that would ensure the constitutionality of the detentions, rather than insisting that Congress hadn't authorized them and forcing the executive to go back to the drawing board. Unless Congress has suspended habeas corpus, Scalia insisted legalistically, any American citizen must be tried as a criminal or released. "By repeatedly doing what it thinks the political branches ought to do, [the Court] encourages their lassitude and saps the vitality of government by the people," Scalia concluded.

Happily, this political lassitude should end next term, when the Court may confront, for the second time, the case of Jose Padilla, the American citizen seized at O'Hare Airport and detained as a suspect in a dirty-bomb plot. The Court delayed a final decision on his case, arguing that his suit should be filed again in South Carolina, where he is now being held in a military brig. But Justice John Paul Stevens's legalist dissent, joined by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, and Breyer (a pragmatist who is often persuaded to side with the legalists), made clear that these four justices believe that the Non Detention Act, passed by Congress in 1971 to avoid a reprise of the Japanese internment cases, "does not authorize ... the protracted, incommunicado detention of American citizens arrested in the United States." When these four votes are combined with Scalia's dissenting opinion in Hamdi, there appear to be five votes next year ordering that Padilla must be released or charged as an ordinary criminal.

This conflict between pragmatists and legalists was at the center of other important battles on the Court this term. Consider Blakely v. Washington, decided on June 24, in which the Court, by a 5-4 vote, struck down Washington state's sentencing guidelines, holding that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial doesn't allow judges to make factual findings that increase a sentence beyond the ordinary range for the crime. As Benjamin Wittes of The Washington Post pointed out to me, here the dissenters were the four pragmatists who made up a plurality in Hamdi--O'Connor, Rehnquist, Kennedy, and Breyer--while the majority was made up of the five legalists who dissented from parts of Hamdi-- Stevens, Ginsburg, Souter, Scalia, and Clarence Thomas. Blakely, which has wreaked havoc by throwing the federal sentencing guidelines into question, reminds us of the extent to which the Court's legalists are willing to disrupt existing federal criminal procedure if they believe the Constitution requires it.

This isn't the first time the legalists and the pragmatists have clashed over their interpretation of the Sixth Amendment right to jury trial. The five legalistic justices of the Blakely majority voted together for the first time in 1999, when they questioned a federal carjacking law that allowed sentences to be enhanced without proving each element of the crime beyond reasonable doubt. The following year, in the landmark Apprendi v. New Jersey decision, they continued their assault on state and federal sentencing guidelines by holding that criminal defendants are entitled to have juries determine every element in a crime beyond reasonable doubt. The legalists wanted to interpret the Sixth Amendment strictly; the pragmatist dissenters would have given the government more flexibility to delegate decisions about sentencing to judges rather than juries.

The 6-3 Guantanamo case, Rasul v. Bush, represents an uneasy alliance between the pragmatists and the legalists. In his opinion for the Court, Stevens suggested legalistically that any citizen or alien held by American forces abroad might be able to challenge his or her detention in any federal district court. It's hard to tell from Stevens's opinion whether it applies only to Guantanamo, because of its unique circumstances, or whether its sweeping language about judicial oversight of executive detentions could apply anywhere in the world. But Scalia's dissent predicted a lawyer's feeding frenzy as ambulance chasers troll for clients on the battlefield.