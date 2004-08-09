The Bill Clinton Show

But Clinton, too, sweeps some things under the rug. He has no space in his tome for the case of Ricky Ray Rector, the mentally defective convicted murderer whose execution he hurried back to Little Rock to approve during the touch-and-go campaign of 1992; but he does devote nearly two pages to recounting why he got a fancy haircut from a Beverly Hills stylist, and how the flare-up over that critical issue distracted the media from reporting an unfairly under-publicized photo-op basketball game he played with poor kids in a Los Angeles ghetto. In the matter of his endorsement of Attorney General Janet Reno's disastrous decision to launch an FBI attack on a fundamentalist sect in Waco, Texas, resulting in the deaths of more than eighty people, Clinton blames bad staff "advice that ran counter to my instincts." And while he acknowledges that "the failure to try to stop Rwanda's tragedies became one of the greatest regrets of my presidency," he devotes little more space to it than he does to his prowess in the Arkansas tomato-eating contest in which he participated during the election for governor in 1978.

Forever in the running for best-liked guy, he seems incapable of making a truly harsh judgment of virtually anyone, except of course his obsessed tormentor Kenneth Starr. And of the tragicomic impeachment episode--part right- wing putsch, part media pornography--one gets an angrier and more detailed account from his former staffer Sidney Blumenthal in The Clinton Wars. But otherwise Clinton has a kind word for nearly everyone. Listen to him, a private citizen who has no official position obliging him to be mealy-mouthed today, on the current authoritarian Italian-media-monopolist head of state:

Berlusconi was, in some ways, Italy's first television-age politician: charismatic, strong-willed, and determined to bring his own brand of discipline and direction to Italy's notoriously unstable political life. His critics accused him of trying to impose a neo-fascist order on Italy, a charge he strongly denied. I was pleased with Berlusconi's assurances that he was committed to preserving democracy and human rights, maintaining Italy's historic partnership with the United States, and fulfilling Italy's NATO responsibilities in Bosnia.

Neville Chamberlain was no doubt similarly reassured in the 1930s by the explanations of another "charismatic, strong-willed" Italian politician "determined to bring his own brand of discipline and direction to Italy's notoriously unstable political life."

But it would be a mistake to cavil too much over the low crimes and misdemeanors in this book. The reader must regard My Life not as a literary work or even as a first cut at history, but as a celebrity tell-all or, more accurately, tell-some. That, certainly, is how the people feel who have been lining up for blocks and waiting for hours to obtain their very own copy of the book with its author's signature and, if they are lucky, a hug from the author himself. Whatever one thinks of Bill Clinton, it is obvious that he transcends the narrow boundaries of the office he held with such high drama and low theater for eight years. He is a national--even an international--celebrity. Were he not blocked by the anti-third-term amendment in the Constitution, he could almost certainly be re-elected today. After all, despite--or because of-- his notorious troubles, he left office with a 63 percent approval rating.

And he is not ours alone. If the feuding peoples of the world had to agree on a single figure to bless and coax and entertain them all as the chief executive of a contentious planet, to whom else would they turn? Clinton is our first global celebrity president. Reagan, too, was a celebrity who showed how the presidency could be treated as a role. Certainly it was the best role that Reagan ever landed, and it was a role that he played even more triumphantly and ceremoniously in death. But Reagan was a scripted president whose every word and gesture was carefully calculated, designed to reveal virtually nothing of the man inside. Reagan's appeal, however real it was to millions of Americans, was entirely domestic. He did not sell well beyond the home market.

Clinton, by contrast, seems human--all too human--in his carnal excesses, his emotional sloppiness, his physicality, his spontaneity and impulsiveness, his willingness to test how far he could push his charm and his luck, his sheer joy in being at the center of power and attention. He is a supremely unscripted man. And he is also a born storyteller, whose natural story, greatest story, and perhaps only truly interesting story is himself. Would that in this book there were more of that story.

Clinton's place in our national mythology rests not on his accomplishments or the lack of them, but on his personality. His whole life has been devoted to making people like him. And he has been remarkably successful at it. Thus it is hardly surprising that he is such a consummate and unself-conscious narcissist. Consider the title of his book. Other politicians write memoirs with yawninducing titles such as Power and Purpose or A Time of Decision or The Price of Responsibility. Clinton chose a title that reflects his major interest, and for that matter the public's major interest in him. It was inevitable that he would call the book My Life. Oprah Winfrey, America's great maestro of the confessional, will probably give her memoirs the same title.

The title is good marketing, of course, and at least it is honest. But it perfectly captures the Clinton problem. The man's overriding passion, greater even than his passion for politics, is himself. He accomplished a good deal during his eight years as president, but not nearly as much as he might have accomplished had he not been so self-indulgent and so self-regarding. Of course he had ferocious enemies, some of whom seemed driven by their own demons at times. They envied him for his effectiveness and his supreme self-assurance as much as for his policies, and their envy intensified their hatred. Some of that hatred will soon seem unbalanced and even demented, just as we now consider the frenzied denunciations of Franklin Roosevelt during his presidency. But the fact is that Clinton stopped far short of what he could have done and could have been.

He even addresses this issue himself in quoting an editorialist's judgment that he "missed the greatness that once seemed within his grasp." His retort is to list his achievements, which were not inconsiderable, and to note apologetically that history is always revising judgments made about political leaders. There is truth in this: the current veneration of Reagan, which rests entirely on a sentimentalization of his carefully crafted persona, will seem incomprehensible a decade or two from now. To be sure, great leaders are judged not only by what they do, but also by what they might have done with the powers and abilities they had. The fact that Bill Clinton was not a great president-- of which there have been few--does not diminish the fact that on balance he was a fairly good president. Yet he could have been more. And that is a pity not only for him, but also for us.

By Ronald Steel