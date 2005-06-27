The Need for Nations

The sovereign nation-state has existed for only a few centuries, and some people think it is on its way out, but it has proved an exceptionally effective and conceptually transparent human creation. As the Dutch legal theorist Grotius explained in the seventeenth century, a sovereign power is one that has legal authority over a domain but is not subject to any higher human authority. And legal authority means, in this context, the authority to make law and to enforce it, by virtue of an actual monopoly of coercive power together with the general acceptance, by those governed, of the sovereign's exclusive right to employ it.

The consent of the governed may be given for many reasons, ranging from reverence or fear to the desire for security, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness, and it may be given to sovereigns of many forms, from monarchies and theocracies to democratic republics. In our case it attaches itself to a specific form of constitutional government. The liberal justification for sovereign power is still, in our own day, a form of social contract. We accept the authority and the coercive power of a procedurally constrained and substantively limited system of collective control because it is the best way for a large population to live together in peace, to prosper, and to further common interests and values, while retaining substantial freedom as individuals to pursue the many values that they do not share.

Constitutional sovereignty requires a national population whose interests and values are sufficiently compatible to permit common allegiance to a single legal authority for the settlement of their inevitable conflicts over what the rules should be to which everyone is subjected. This is a precious resource, difficult to achieve. It depends, as we know, on historical contingencies of various kinds. Rabkin believes that for the nations that are fortunate enough to have it, constitutional sovereign authority puts a natural upper bound on the sources of law. We cannot find its equivalent, he argues, at the international level, where there is not--and there cannot be--a comparable social contract.