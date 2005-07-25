Ossification

We’ve all heard many times how Republicans are beholden to their base on social issues. But aren’t Democrats just as beholden—maybe even more beholden—to their base on social issues? Consider the way that Democrats have approached the fight over the Supreme Court vacancy.

In the wake of Sandra Day O’Connor’s retirement, Democrats almost immediately settled upon a strategy of lionizing the departing justice and holding her up as a model for future appointees. This is true of elected Democratic officials. (“If [President Bush] is true to his promise, he will use Justice O’Connor as a role model,” said Senator Barbara Boxer.) It is equally true of Democratic-affiliated interest groups. (“[Bush] can unite the country and consult with both parties in selecting a moderate, consensus nominee— someone like Justice O’Connor—or he can continue down the path he has taken with lower court nominees and name a controversial candidate who will further divide the nation,” asserted Nan Aron, president of the Alliance for Justice, the preeminent judicial lobby.)

In the broad sense, it’s true that O’Connor is a moderate. But the particular nature of her moderation makes the Democrats’ lionization of her revealing. O’Connor famously voted to uphold Roe v. Wade and has deviated from conservative orthodoxy on other social issues. But Supreme Court justices do not only rule on social policy. They also settle disputes between business and labor, consumers, and environmentalists. And here, O’Connor has compiled a staunchly pro-business record. It is a distinction Democrats ought to pay far more attention to in the coming battles over Supreme Court nominees. In vast areas of economic, environmental, and regulatory policy, a justice in the O’Connor mold would not be what the Democrats want.