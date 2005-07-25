Ossification

In the broad sense, it’s true that O’Connor is a moderate. But the particular nature of her moderation makes the Democrats’ lionization of her revealing. O’Connor famously voted to uphold Roe v. Wade and has deviated from conservative orthodoxy on other social issues. But Supreme Court justices do not only rule on social policy. They also settle disputes between business and labor, consumers, and environmentalists. And here, O’Connor has compiled a staunchly pro-business record. It is a distinction Democrats ought to pay far more attention to in the coming battles over Supreme Court nominees. In vast areas of economic, environmental, and regulatory policy, a justice in the O’Connor mold would not be what the Democrats want.

O’Connor’s pro-business leanings are not a secret. As The Washington Post reported shortly after her retirement, “[B]usiness lost one of its most important allies. Appellate lawyers and former clerks uniformly described O’Connor as sympathetic to the problems of business.” She has repeatedly taken the side of defendants in product liability suits. In 1992, she wrote the majority opinion in Gade v. National Solid Waste Management Association, forbidding states from enforcing more stringent worker safety standards than those mandated by the federal government. She struck down a provision in the Americans with Disabilities Act that let disabled state employees sue for discrimination. O’Connor has actually taken a more pro-business stance than social conservative stalwarts like Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas. (For instance, two years ago, O’Connor joined a decision striking down a $145 million lawsuit against an auto insurance company, while Scalia and Thomas dissented on the grounds that federal courts cannot reduce awards granted in state courts.)

This is not to say that all of O’Connor’s pro-business rulings were wrong. The point is that her lionization by Democrats says less about O’Connor than it does about the political disposition of elites, and especially liberal elites. These elites—donors, the media, business leaders, politicians, and strategists- -are drawn from the ranks of the affluent and highly educated. People with high incomes and education levels tend to be more economically conservative and socially liberal than the population as a whole. The 2005 Pew survey of the electorate, for instance, found that large segments of the Democratic Party base oppose liberal positions on issues like gay marriage and the role of religion in public life. Similarly, large segments of the Republican Party base dissent from the conservative stance on questions like the minimum wage and private Social Security accounts.