On Monday morning in Baton Rouge, Josephine Bell was trying to tidy her family's living area. "Help me sweep up now!" she yelled at one of her sons, handing him a broom and pointing to a pile of spilled cereal beneath a cot. "I want this area clean!" Bell, her husband, and her two sons had arrived in Baton Rouge eight days earlier, when, heeding the call to evacuate New Orleans as Hurricane Katrina approached, they left their home in the city's Uptown neighborhood and headed, on a special bus, 80 miles west on I-10. Now, along with more than 5,000 other refugees--almost all of them like Bell: poor, black, and from New Orleans--she was living in the River Center convention hall. Her family's new home consisted of four cots pushed together on a few square feet of concrete floor inside the huge, hangar-like space. "We've got air conditioning, lights, running water; we can't complain," she said, holding up her broom and twirling it around. "But it's hard to keep clean because of the kids."Bell and the hundreds of thousands of others displaced from their homes by Katrina are hardly the first diaspora in U.S. history. Seventy years ago, several hundred thousand people in the Great Plains lost their farms in the drought and moved to California, where they were able to find work as crop pickers. Around the same time, more than one million blacks were moving from the rural South to the urban North to take jobs in factories and on railroads. But the Okies and the Arkies of the Dust Bowl and the Southern blacks of the Great Migration resettled over the course of many years. The members of the Katrina diaspora are being forced to resettle virtually overnight. This massive group of suddenly displaced persons is unique in U.S. history. And, while national attention is still focused on the horrors they faced during and immediately after the storm, it's the days ahead--as they fan out across the country and start lives anew--that may prove to be some of their most challenging.

For many families like Josephine Bell's, there is no going home again. When Bell lived in New Orleans, she worked as a food server at Harrah's casino, but, with the casino now closed for the foreseeable future, her job has essentially disappeared. Still, even if Bell had a job in New Orleans to go back to, she would not want to return to the city. "With all the dead bodies and disease," Bell said, "who wants to go back to get sick?" Instead, Bell had another plan. "We know what we're going to do," she said, lightly stomping her slipper-clad foot. "We're going to relocate here to Baton Rouge."

Bell's decision to settle in Baton Rouge wasn't based on having spent a lot of time in the city over the past few days. The River Center shelter may be in Baton Rouge--located in the heart of its downtown, along the Mississippi River-- but it is certainly not of it. Access in and out of the shelter is controlled by armed guards, and the facility is locked down from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. And, while River Center residents are free to venture outside the building during the day, the Red Cross, which runs the shelter, gives them little incentive to do so. Three meals are provided inside the River Center each day and donated clothes and toys are handed out twice daily. The shelter has an on-site medical clinic and pharmacy, plus a counseling center. It screens movies for children, and there are televisions set up in the exhibition hall for the adults.

Life in this bubble has insulated the refugees from a less pleasant reality: Their presence has made many Baton Rouge residents uneasy. Since the mass exodus from New Orleans, the Baton Rouge area has seen its population skyrocket from 413,000 to, according to some estimates, 700,000--suddenly transforming the typically sleepy state capital and university town into Louisiana's biggest and most bustling city. Baton Rouge residents complain about the traffic and about car trips that used to take ten minutes now taking more than an hour. And they fret about real estate prices skyrocketing, as so many businesses flooded out of New Orleans are choosing to relocate in Baton Rouge.