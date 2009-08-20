The Wrong Dworkin, The Right Dionne

I try never to read The Wall Street Journal editorial page. Every now and then, I fall off the wagon, and I usually regret it. This morning I was tempted by the prospect of Ronald Dworkin's thoughts on health reform. One of the world's leading legal scholars and political philosophers, Dworkin has written brilliant books and articles about delicate constitutional and public policies in end-of-life care. His writings on social justice speak equally powerfully to our nation's health inequalities, which are so much greater than those found in other wealthy democracies.

Unfortunately, the Ronald Dworkin writing today is a different guy. This Dworkin is a conservative anesthesiologist ticked off by what he claims are deep reimbursement cuts to his profession included in the House health reform bill. In many ways, this is the standard conservative rap. This being the supply-side epistemic universe, a doctor's critique of health reform includes the passage "today's upper-middle-class professionals are very sensitive to marginal tax rates." I'm only surprised by the temporal qualifier. I thought that high wage elasticities of labor supply (and low income elasticities) were among the eternal verities that require no empirical verification.

Equally surprising is the pull-quote, which states: "Expect a two-tier medical system and needless ER deaths if Congress and the White House have their way."

Dr. Dworkin should get out more. He has picked two issues that precisely underscore why we need health reform. We already are headed to a two-tier medical system. If you doubt that, call some major medical centers. Tell them you have breast cancer and that you would like to see an oncologist. Then tell them that you are uninsured. Ironically, the great (unstated) anxiety of health reform is that we will lose the two-tiered nature of our current system, that insured Americans will have to pay more to finance universal coverage, or that the currently-well-insured will have to share the indignities that their uninsured or Medicaid-covered fellow citizens already experience