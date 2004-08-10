Thurman tracks down Michael Madsen in El Paso; Darryl Hannah joins them soon after. One of the two winds up dead, the other debilitated. Along the way we're offered a flashback to the Bride's training by an abusive kung fu master. (Picture a cross between The Karate Kid and a women's prison movie; when he tells you to "paint the house" you damn well better paint it.) Then Thurman embarks on her foreseen car ride to meet Bill at his Mexican hideaway. There, the surprise that awaits her--though not anyone who saw KB1--is that the baby she thought she'd lost is in fact alive, and has grown into just the kind of precious moppet that has been shown to excel at selling Pepsi. Momma bonds with baby by watching Shogun Assassin (who says contract killers make bad parents?), and after putting her to bed, catches up with Bill. She left him, she explains, when she found out she was pregnant, because the baby "deserved to be born with a clean slate." Carradine in turn confesses that in massacring her wedding party and putting a bullet in her brainpan he may have "overreacted." Following this heart-to-heart, the Bride settles her dispute with Bill, and she and her daughter embark on what promises to be life of maternal bliss and Heckle and Jeckle cartoons.

There is something more than a little discomfiting about these concluding paeans to motherhood. (In the end credits, Thurman's character is listed as the Bride, "a.k.a. Mommy.") This is, after all, the sequel to a movie that reveled in scenes of mothers being killed in front of their young daughters. Thurman tells Carradine that moments after she discovered her pregnancy, she was attacked by a competing assassin. She pleaded with her would-be killer--"Right now, I'm just scared shitless for my baby"--who was thereby persuaded to let her live. Yet in the first movie, when Vivica Fox made the same plea on behalf of her four-year-old daughter, Thurman killed her without second thought or remorse and then told the little girl, "Your mother had it coming." One doesn't expect the Bride's behavior at every moment to be uniform--foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small assassins--but it would be nice if Tarantino made some minimal effort to reconcile these two scenes, offered some sign that he even remembered that this film's Mommy was last film's Mommy-killer.

Maybe it is progress of a sort--moral if not cinematic--that in KB2 Tarantino largely eschews the hyper-violence that characterized its predecessor. But rather than replace it with, say, clever dialogue, imaginative plotting, or meaningful character development, he's substituted the cinematic equivalent of dead air. He intends this to be a nod to the stately, deliberate style of Leone, but it's unaccompanied by any of the elements that made that style great--the use of landscape (both facial and geological), the musical crescendos (Tarantino borrows some Morricone tunes in KB2, but seems afraid of using them in anything other than a minor key), the rhythmic interaction of lengthy buildup followed by momentary violence. (Quentin prefers lengthy buildup followed by lengthy violence; it's not the same thing.) Leone was by nature a mythologizer; Tarantino is by nature a demythologizer. His killer-heroes are not silent, stoic types. They're video store clerks with guns, babblers on every subject from Madonna to French cheeseburgers.

At his best and at his worst Tarantino has always been a sensation junkie, who crammed his movies full of ingenious devices and memorable dialogue. But like KB1, the sequel is almost entirely devoid of these effects, instead focusing on an encyclopedic array of obscure movie references. It's hard to imagine that one viewer in a thousand will get half these allusions. (Did you recognize that the music playing when Thurman kills Carradine was borrowed from the early Burt Reynolds spaghetti western vengeance flick Navajo Joe? Me neither.) But Tarantino no longer seems interested in making intelligent movies for a large audience. Instead, he's offering gore for the masses and genre lessons for the film-geek crowd. Toward the end of KB2, Carradine delivers a short speech on what makes Superman unique among superheroes. It's utterly out of character and not all that clever, but it's nice nonetheless, a brief reminder of a time when Tarantino had so many pop cultural disquisitions in him that they overflowed his own movies and wound up in anything he touched, however briefly--the Top Gun allegory in Sleep With Me, the Silver Surfer bit in Crimson Tide. Back then, Tarantino was in the process of inventing a compelling new voice in film. Now, it appears, he's in the process of forgetting it.