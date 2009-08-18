Where Health Care Is Headed

Ed Kilgore is managing editor of The Democratic Strategist , a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, and a frequent contributor to a variety of political journals.

Believe it or not, it's becoming possible to get a feeling for how the health care reform struggle may play out this fall.

The House will almost certainly pass a bill that includes a "public option." The Senate won't; any Senate bill will almost certainly be based on some version of the "health care cooperative" idea. Votes in both Houses will be very close, leaving little room for error. In the Senate, vast concessions will have to be made, on the bill in question and on other issues, to get to 60 votes, and even then, a couple of Democrats will vote "no" and a couple of Republicans will have to be pulled across the line. Perhaps a couple more Democrats will vote for cloture and then vote against the bill itself.