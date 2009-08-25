Down With the Senate

How the upper chamber is killing health care reform--and what we can do about it.

The sense most people have of the health care debate is that it’s great drama in which President Obama is the central player. All the big news has centered around hints and whispers about what the White House wants. They’re abandoning the public plan! They’re standing by the public plan! They’re giving up on bipartisanship! The press has covered the story as if Obama is Moses and we’re waiting for him to come down from the mountaintop.

This is totally wrong. The Senate is what controls the process. That’s the chokepoint for any health care bill. The question isn’t how badly Obama wants a public plan, or how much he cares about bipartisanship. It’s whether moderate to conservative Democrats in the Senate will filibuster a bill that has a public plan or lacks GOP support. Everything else is details.

This great misapprehension is at the heart of the great liberal health care revolt. The base is furious at President Obama and his willingness to compromise. They’re right to be furious. But their anger is completely misdirected. The Huffington Post’s Dan Froomkin, for instance, has written that there are two possibilities in the health care debate. Either Obama “will come out with a strong bill,” he writes, or else “will come out of it having given away the store.” Froomkin thinks this question hinges upon how badly Obama wants health care reform: “Is the real Obama being serially co-opted by his aides in there? Or is the real Obama at heart a conflict-averse facilitator, rather than a leader?”

Glenn Greenwald, meanwhile, complains in The New York Times that “for whatever reasons, [Obama] has failed to take a stand for (if not actively renounced) its central planks.” Look: Obama has not renounced the public plan. He wants a public plan. To whatever degree the final health bill falls short of liberal expectations, it will be because moderate Democrats in the Senate, not Obama, wanted it that way. Obama will sign the most left-wing health care bill he can possibly get through the Senate. There is an alternative political world in which Obama would balk at provisions favored by liberal Democrats--say, a world in which Bernie Sanders was the sixtieth vote--but that scenario does not resemble the world in which we reside.