More on the Administration's Drug Deal

What kind of deal did the administration and Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus make with the drug industry? And was it a good deal? I (try to) answer those questions in an article that appears in TNR's latest print edition--and is running on our (new!) home page today.

As I note, albeit briefly because of the print edition's space constraints, three other articles advanced this story before I came along. One was a New York Times article, in which PhRMA chairman Billy Tauzin first spilled the beans about a key concession his group had secured. By that point, it was public knowledge that PhRMA was volunteering to give up $80 billion in revenue--or, at least, what it said was $80 billion in revenue--in order to help finance reform. What wasn't known until then was that PhRMA had secured a promise that neither the administration nor Baucus would seek more than $80 billion.

That article raised as many questions as it answered. Did the administration agree explicitly not to pursue certain policy options, like having the govenrment negotiate directly with drug makers over prices--or letting people buy drugs from Canada and Mexico? Would the administration stick by this deal, even if Congress pushed for stronger concessions? (It was the possibility of such a push that, by all accounts, got Tauzin talking to the Times in the first place.)

That's where two additional pieces of reporting--and a little controversy--come into play. The first story was a Huffington Post article by Ryan Grim, in which Grim published a memo he'd obtained from a health care lobbyist. The memo, which Grim said was produced by "a person directly involved in the negotiations," seemed to detail several more administration concessions. Among other things, it suggested, the White House promised not to seek either govenrment negotiating authority or reimportation.