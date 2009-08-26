Today at TNR (August 26, 2009)
- Triumph And Tragedy: The Seesaw Life Of Edward M. Kennedy, by Sean Wilentz
- Suspicions Abound: Who Are You Calling A Self-Hating Jew? by Leon Wieseltier
- Would Liberals Really Be Happier If Obama Were More Like LBJ? by Ed Kilgore
- The Deficit Troubles Are Coming! The Deficit Troubles Are Coming! by William Galston
- TNRtv: When Did Innovation Start Hurting Society? by Simon Johnson
- Drug Deal: How Big Pharma Extorted The White House, by Jonathan Cohn
- The Real Culprit in the Health Care Fiasco, by Jonathan Chait