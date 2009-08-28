His Father's Son

Will Patrick Kennedy make the same transition Teddy did: from pitiable to proud?

Of all the politicians I’ve encountered in the course of doing my job, there have been some that I’ve admired and some that I’ve loathed. But there’s only one politician I’ve ever pitied, and that’s Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy.

I met Kennedy three summers ago when I was reporting a profile of Newt Gingrich and both politicians were giving speeches to a business conference in Newport, Rhode Island. Although I was there to hear Gingrich’s talk, it was Kennedy’s that made the bigger impression, if only because it was so bad. Kennedy was speaking about his legislative passion--the issue of mental health parity--but he looked less like a politician giving what should have been a polished spiel than a nervous third-grader doing a book report on a tome he hadn’t bothered to read, stammering and blushing and seeming very out of his depth. When the speeches were over, Gingrich, with whom I was spending the day, convinced Kennedy to take him on a tour of the nearby Providence Zoo, and the awkwardness only continued. Where most politicians draw energy from adulatory crowds, the sweaty and anxious Kennedy flinched when various zoogoers approached to shake his hand. At one point, a zoogoer--who was also presumably a constituent--tried to ask him about Iraq, but she couldn’t even finish her question before Kennedy was hightailing it away from her and into the relative safety of the monkey house.

Of course, Kennedy’s extreme reticence that day may have had something to do with the fact that he’d just recently finished a stint in drug rehab, and he was wary of reentering public life. But that only made his situation more pitiable. Here was a guy who clearly had little aptitude for politics but, because of his last name, had become a politician anyway; and now he was being forced to combat his demons--demons that may well have been fed by his bad career choice--on a very public stage.

I’ve been thinking about Patrick Kennedy these last few days, not only for the obvious reason that his father Ted has just died, but also because, in reading some of the tributes to Senator Kennedy, I’ve been reminded of the similarities between father and son. As Timothy Noah noted, “Teddy was the runt of the Kennedy litter”--the one who was suspended from Harvard for cheating and served as a private first class in a Paris-based NATO honor guard, in stark contrast to the brainy Bobby and the PT-109 hero John. And, unlike his brothers, Teddy wasn’t a natural politician, either. In his piece reflecting on his four decades of covering Senator Kennedy, Joe Klein recalled: