--violence that did not occur, but rumors of which led to a mass exodus. It is important to note that the Jews did not forcibly expel Palestinians. They were never 'unwelcomed'.

If that is at all true, the entire moral evidence of a "right of return" collapses utterly.

What would be interesting to know is whether the Times' op-ed editor David Shipley pursued Gadhafi for this script ... or was it some Gadhafi minion who pursued the Times?

The same question should be asked apropos the appearance of the debauched son's views on the op-ed page of this Sunday Times' "news of the week." For here, Saif al-Islam has been given the opportunity to rewrite history about the return to Tripoli—free!—of the convicted murderer of 259 passengers (plus 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie) of Pan Am 103, 189 of them Americans. No "hero's welcome" of Abdel Baset al-Megrahi, writes Saif in the Times. But it was a hero's welcome that we have all seen on television. The fact is that the coverage of the entire episode has been tended by premier journalism in both the United States and in Great Britain. There's also a first-rate article by Roula Khalaf and Heba Saleh in this morning's Financial Times, "Triumphal in Tripoli." But it is the Gadhafi family's criminal roguishness that is triumphal. Its rule will survive.

And, of course, the Brits and the Scots are trying, basically without success, to hide the long process which ended with the killer's ignominious release. What we don't have enough information on is how the White House behaved in this sinuous matter. And I mean the Bush White House as well as the Obama White House. Ron Radosh has written a blog about just this. In it he links to a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed by the distinguished constitutionalist and Princeton professor Robert P. George telling a touching story and raising questions that won't, alas, be answered. "Did [the] U.S. get to weigh in on his fate?" asks George.

Gadhafi's rule has slipped through the grasp of professional social scientists. Maybe because it is so antique and also so cruel. Here is a country that lives by no predictable rules at all. But its headman is central to the very structure of international organizations. Libya has one of the precious seats on the U.N. Security Council. This year, Gadhafi designates from among his countrymen the president of the U.N. General Assembly. Yes, I know the "U.N. is mankind's last hope." Bullshit.

One more thing about Gadhafi. At his 40th fest this past weekend, the president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, was not put under arrest (as mandated by the International Criminal Court). And Robert Mugabe, the president of Zimbabwe, felt perfectly at home.

Gadhafi's involvement in the Sudanese genocide in Darfur is another matter. It started with The Arab Gathering. Look it up on Google. Keep smiling.