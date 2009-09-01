The chances of global-warming legislation passing through the Senate before the end of the year are looking increasingly bleak. Onlookers had been expecting Barbara Boxer and John Kerry to introduce a comprehensive climate and energy bill on September 8, shortly after Congress returned from recess. But on Monday, the two pushed the deadline back indefinitely, saying that they expected to unveil the bill "in later September" and chalking up the delay, in part, to Kerry's hip surgery and preoccupation with health reform.

Sources on the Hill say they're now certain the Senate won't take up climate change until after the health care debate is resolved—which, realistically, won't happen until around Thanksgiving. And even if Kerry and Boxer can get their bill out by late September, the other committees that want a piece of the bill won't be able to work on it right away. For instance, Max Baucus, who chairs the Finance Committee, has said he wants to oversee the formula for allocating carbon permits under the cap-and-trade program—but he's currently busy with health reform. To date, his committee has only held one hearing on cap-and-trade, which Baucus couldn't attend because he was working on health care.

So, although Harry Reid's office still insists that the Senate will "have ample time to consider this comprehensive clean energy and climate legislation before the end of the year," there's a good chance a bill won't get finished in the Senate before the Copenhagen climate talks start on December 7. If that's the case, is there anything Congress or the White House could do to make sure the Obama administration doesn't show up at the talks empty-handed? (True, Obama could point to fact that the House has passed a climate bill, but it's unlikely that other world leaders will accept that as a down payment on Senate action.)

One possibility is that the Senate could shift to an incremental approach and pass the energy bill that passed out of Jeff Bingaman's Energy and Natural Resources Committee in June. Reid has said that he wanted to combine that bill with a climate bill that caps greenhouse gases, but there's no word on whether he'd move the energy piece alone if the issues around cap-and-trade can't be resolved in time. The Senate energy bill is weaker than analogous portions of the House bill—for instance, it requires utilities to get just 15 percent of their power from renewables or efficiency by 2020, compared with the House bill's 20 percent. It would likely pass the Senate with ease, but would also do little to reduce U.S. carbon-dioxide emissions.