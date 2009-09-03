For months now, various right-wing bloggers and Glenn Beck have been trying to whip up outrage over Van Jones, Obama's green-jobs guru. Their accusations to date—that he's a secret communist, say—have been absurd and easily ignored. But all of the sudden Jones may be turning into a real political headache for the White House. Yesterday, he had to apologize for an old YouTube clip in which he called Republicans "assholes" for thwarting environmental legislation. That alone might be more amusing than inflammatory if it weren't also for the fact that, today, a conservative blog dredged up evidence that Jones had signed onto a 9/11 "truther" petition back in 2004.

Now this is considerably more problematic. The petition had called for "immediate inquiry into evidence that suggests high-level government officials may have deliberately allowed the September 11th attacks to occur" and demanded "an immediate investigation by New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, Congressional hearings, media analysis, and the formation of a truly independent citizens-based inquiry." (Other signatories included Ralph Nader, environmentalist and author Paul Hawken, Rainforest Action Network founder Randy Hayes, and John Gray, author of Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus.)

Naturally, Fox News was on this story immediately, as was Glenn Beck, who, on his show can often be seen flogging a Beautiful Mind-esque chart showing Jones to be at the center of a supposedly vast crypto-communist plot. True, there's no small irony in the fact that Beck of all people is accusing someone else of believing in zany conspiracies, but even so, it's not hard to think the right could end up winning this particular fight.

If Jones does get pushed out, though, perhaps the even bigger irony here is that he's always been more effective and influential as an outside activist than as an administration official. Having followed Jones since he was a relatively unknown advocate for green jobs in the Bay Area, it seems to me that he's actually had less impact over the energy debate from his current post at the Council for Environmental Quality than he has at many other points in his career.