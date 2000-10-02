All in the Family

It is obvious to the folks at Bob Jones University that I do not belong. For starters, I am the only woman on campus wearing pants: The university dress code requires female students and faculty to clothe themselves in more appropriate attire--dresses or skirts, mostly of the floor-length variety. What's more, I have a small press pass dangling around my neck. Just by looking at me, therefore, locals can instantly tell that I hail not only from the liberalmediaelite but from the secular-avant-garde-that-scorns-the-traditional-moralvalues-- that-decent-Americans-hold-sacred. Thank God I left my nose ring at home.

I'm here to watch a longtime, card-carrying member of the antiliberalmediaelite, Pat Buchanan, try to kick-start his general election campaign. Initially, Buchanan's selection of BJU as his launchpad looked like your run-of-the-mill political stunt. After being sidelined for weeks while doctors tended to his gallbladder and the Federal Election Commission ruled on whether he could claim the Reform Party's millions in matching funds, Buchanan is desperate to remind voters that he is still running for president. And what more effective--and grossly opportunistic--way to drum up media buzz than for a practicing Catholic with a black running mate to hawk his wares at an institution best-known for its freshly repealed ban on interracial dating and its belief that Catholics are damned?

But this evening, tucked into a seat in the university's Rodeheaver Auditorium, I begin to see the larger philosophical appeal of the venue. Though Buchanan's speech is a little less fiery than usual--losing a gallbladder and, with it, 15 pounds can take the stuffing out of even the sassiest candidate--the audience kindles to his trademark us-versus-them rhetoric. (The students at Bob Jones are not the whooping and barking type--they are, in fact, eerily polite. But some older folks who have dropped by get a bit rowdy.) The crowd's warm response shouldn't come as a surprise. Yes, the folks at BJU have been known to make unflattering remarks about the candidate's chosen faith--for example, calling Catholicism a "satanic system" and the pope "an Antichrist." But, really, this is just a sectarian quibble. The important point is that the Bob Jones crowd at least believes that some easily defined chunk of folks is damned for all eternity. Because, in the end, it doesn't matter to Pitchfork Pat whom you hate, fear, or disdain, as long as your hate, fear, or disdain is deeply felt--and can be marshaled to fight the forces that disapprove of (and will ultimately attempt to curtail!) your particular prejudices.

In this way, the Bob Jones kickoff crystallizes the emerging essence of the Buchanan campaign. Call it "Big-Tent Bigotry"--or maybe "Prejudice With a Purpose" (the overarching purpose, of course, being to keep Pat's political career afloat). To some extent, it's a strategy forced upon Buchanan by circumstances. First, he had to abandon a GOP hell-bent on nominating a "compassionate conservative" (in Patspeak, a spineless moral relativist). Then his third-party run was complicated by the fact that, for the first time, voters seeking an anti-globalization candidate have more than one option--and most voters not specifically looking for a guy who's into race-baiting, conspiracy theories, and the early works of General Franco are backing Ralph Nader. This has left Buchanan scrambling to cobble together a coalition among the one demographic group with which he holds an undisputed edge: bigots. But while in past years Buchanan has been content with angry white men convinced that their way of life was being destroyed by the Chinese, Mexicans, Jews, or feminists, this time around he has had to branch out. After all, the country is becoming more diverse. So, this year, black, white, protestant, Catholic--if you have a grudge against some subset of people, Pat Buchanan is your man.