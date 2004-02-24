Judge Advocates

In announcing yesterday morning that he would back a constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage, President Bush resorted--as he has often done in the past--to a favorite tactic of social conservatives: attacking the straw man of judicial activism rather than focusing on the merits of the issue at hand. Opponents of gay marriage have sought to frame the debate over their proposed constitutional amendment as a matter of shielding voters and their elected representatives--that is, state politicians and local officials--from the whims of allegedly activist judges. But by allowing city officials to issue wedding permits to same-sex couples, San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom has thrown a major wrench into this strategy. Newsom, after all, is an elected official, and he is therefore part of the very group gay marriage opponents have long claimed they are trying to protect.

How did Bush handle this inconvenient fact in his statement yesterday? He simply appended "local officials" to his usual denunciation of "activist judges." "Some activist judges and local officials," he said, "have made an aggressive attempt to redefine marriage." But this isn't particularly persuasive reasoning. It would seem, after all, to be a logical impossibility that a popularly elected mayor could thwart the democratic will of the people, when he is himself the embodiment of that same democratic will. This leaves Bush and his allies in a difficult spot: If elected representatives are themselves taking steps to legalize gay marriage, then where will conservatives turn for remediation?

We already have the answer to that question: They are turning to their putative nemeses--activist judges. Conservatives have already launched a slew of legal challenges to immediately halt gay weddings. Last week, conservative groups hauled San Francisco city officials into court to defend the city's authority to allow gay marriages. Terry L. Thompson of the Alliance Defense Fund, one of the groups that brought the suit, claimed that the issue of gay marriage was one of "legal anarchy" and democratic legitimacy. "The mayor can't decide what is constitutional or what is unconstitutional," he told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Only an appellate court judge can do that." Another organization, the Proposition 22 Legal Defense and Education Fund, went to court on February 13 to try to get an immediate order to halt weddings scheduled to take place on Valentine's Day. (The effort failed.) The plaintiffs in the cases have argued that Proposition 22, a ballot initiative passed by California voters in 2000, already defines marriage as exclusively between a man and a woman.

This sudden reliance on the judiciary is odd given what conservatives have had to say about judicial activism and gay rights over the years. The right scorned as anti-democratic the Supreme Court's decision last June in Lawrence v. Texas, which invalidated 13 state sodomy laws. Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the judiciary was "so imbued ... with the law profession's anti-anti-homosexual culture, that it is seemingly unaware that the attitudes of that culture are not obviously 'mainstream.'" After the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling forbidding discrimination in marriage against gays and lesbians in November, President Bush railed against the decision in his State of the Union. "Activist judges," the president declared, "have begun redefining marriage by court order, without regard for the will of the people and their elected representatives. On an issue of such great consequence, the people's voice must be heard."