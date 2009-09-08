Today's Wall Street Journal editorial page sneers:

President Obama has decided that another oration will rejuvenate his health-care agenda—despite having given 27 speeches entirely on health care, and another 92 in which it figured prominently. We'll see how tomorrow night's Congressional appeal works out, but the important maneuvers are taking place in the cloak rooms, as the White House tries to staple together a majority. [italics mine]

Actually, Obama has an easy majority in both houses of Congress. What he's looking for is a supermajority in the Senate. But phrasing that accurately would have taken a lot of the sting out of the Journal's little gibe, wouldn't it?