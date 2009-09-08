Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad: "From our point of view, Iran's nuclear issue is over." Meaning: No negotiations. Meaning Obama must now decide whether he really wants to pursue those "crippling" sanctions. Watch to see whether the White House gives a green light to Congress to move on sanctions aimed at Iran's gasoline industry later this month. My sense is that people who follow the issue are increasingly resigned to the likelihood that Iran will wind up with at least a "breakout" nuclear capacity regardless of what Obama does at this point. Opinion is sharply divided on whether the Israelis are serious about airstrikes.