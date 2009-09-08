By now it's stale news that Van Jones resigned on Saturday night, but I did want to link to Marc Ambinder's wrap-up of the whole affair. It's a thoughtful take, and I think he gets the main questions more or less right: on why the White House wasn't going to spend its time defending a low-level adviser like Jones, and on why this affair simply won't give Glenn Beck the momentum he needs to hound out the rest of his favorite bogeymen in the administration, like Cass Sunstein or John Holdren. (Although that won't stop Beck from trying.)