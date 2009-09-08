There's chatter among the political media today about Fox News commentator Glenn Beck's having successfully nailed green-jobs czar Van Jones' scalp to his wall. Politico went so far as to note that the episode "confirmed Beck's stature as the administration's most potent foe."

Few would dispute that, in recent months, Beck has emerged as the shiniest star in the conservative firmament, garnering more buzz than O'Reilly or even The Great and Powerful Rush. And, once again, I am impressed by how neatly his rise captures the ongoing psychological devolution within the conservative movement.

Much of Rush's political success has long lay in his sneering humor. He traffics in nasty, beyond-the pale jokes about all those who don't share his views. He is snide, he is smirking, and he has carefully cultivated a swaggering, cigar-sucking persona aimed at delighting the no-nonsense, tough-guy self-image of so many in the Daddy Party.

Bill O'Reilly takes himself vastly more seriously, but he too fits into the macho, bullying, head-cracking tradition of the GOP. He's gruff. He's a barker. And there is no space for weak-kneed liberals or girly men in his world.