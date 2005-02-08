Familiar Haunts

At its best, this structure creates a kind of hallucinatory rhythm, a metronymic throb of dread. As they deal with their terror and despair, the film's victims are all alone, at least in any meaningful sense. In this creepy, isolated atmosphere, the smallest disturbances--the movement of a shadow or unexpected appearance of a black cat--quickly become terrifying. (Many of the film's "scares" are startlements of this nature; with the exception of the aforementioned act of unlicensed dentistry, there is charitably little bloodshed.) The frequent shifts of perspective from one character to another may prevent us from taking their individual fates too much to heart, but they also serve to keep us off balance, without a strong protagonist through whom to make sense of the proceedings. (On some level, the films are trying to repeat ad infinitum the disorienting effect that Brian De Palma achieved with Angie Dickinson's death in Dressed To Kill.)

This sense of estrangement is further heightened in the English-language incarnation of the film because it uses mostly American actors but is set, like its predecessors, in Tokyo. (Produced by Sony Pictures, The Grudge may be the first movie ever to feature an American cast performing for a Japanese director employed by an American studio owned by a Japanese corporation.) Even before they encounter the spectral little boy who cries like a cat or hear the glottal clicking of his demonic mother, the expatriates of The Grudge are already strangers in a strange land. One of the best scenes in the film shows us an apprehension no less mundane than that of an American shopping in a Japanese grocery store. Even the architecture of the house itself--a sophisticated Asian box featuring sliding screens and a rectangular staircase--feels slightly alien and disconcerting.

The Grudge seems to improve on Shimizu's earlier versions of the story in other ways as well. The technical aspects of the film--sound, lighting, effects--are vastly upgraded from the relatively low-budget Japanese theatrical release. (As a result, there are no longer scenes in which the pale, diabolical ghost-child simply looks like a little boy who got into the all-purpose flour.) The script, by Stephen Susco, is also better, pared of some of its inconsistencies and extraneous characters, and now featuring a quasi-central character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. A new storyline featuring Bill Pullman has also been added, helping to close the circle of the plot and supplying a minor mystery to untangle. The film still contains imagistic moments that bear little obvious relation to anything else--a scene in which Gellar pioneers a novel method of rinsing shampoo comes to mind--and it still unravels a bit at the end. But with the help of Susco (and, one imagines, that of co-producer and horror vet Sam Raimi), Shimizu has wisely tempered his idiosyncratic vision for an American audience.

That tempering has met with only mixed success, however. The Grudge did well enough at the box office, clearing over $100 million, but it fared poorly with critics, who widely protested its lack of plot structure, internal logic, and character development. (Ironically, despite obvious improvement in all these areas, it generally received worse reviews than the Japanese theatrical version did during its limited U.S. run, proving the proposition that critics treat a film more generously when it's in another language.)

It's hard not to read The Grudge's lukewarm U.S. reception as, in part, a clash of cultural expectations. In barely developing his characters beyond the point of abstraction, Shimizu frustrates the American assumption of individual exceptionalism. He also flouts our cherished beliefs that bad things must happen for a reason and that evil will ultimately be overcome. In American horror films, victimization is almost never random: People die because they made the mistake of defiling a mummy's tomb or having sex at camp or not moving to a new house when the walls of the old one started dripping blood. And even when faced with apparently unstoppable killing machines of one kind or another, the smart and virtuous generally find ways to overcome them. Shimizu's world, by contrast, is capricious and fatalistic. Gellar's character, for example, is a home-care volunteer who has the simple misfortune of being in the office on the day someone is needed to fill in for another employee. From there, her fate is all but sealed.