Undercover Brothers

The event that launches the film's dramatic arc is an attempted drug bust, presented as a terse game of cat and mouse between Sam and Wong, with each relying on his man in the other camp to keep him a step ahead. The outcome is essentially a draw: Thanks to a morse-code-tapped message from Yan, the cops are able to break up the drug deal, but Lau warns Sam by wireless email in time to destroy the evidence. As a consequence, each side now recognizes there is a mole in its midst, but neither knows who it is. The situation plays out like a brilliant, funhouse variation on the Kevin Costner thriller No Way Out: Superintendent Wong assigns Lau the task of finding the department mole (i.e., himself), while also telling Yan to see what he can learn from inside Sam's gang; Sam asks the same of Yan, his presumed underling, and Lau, his secret operative.

It's an ingenious construct, and if the perfection of its symmetry sounds forced, it doesn't play that way onscreen. Co-directors Alan Mak and Andrew Lau (who also served as co-cinematographer and producer, but is not related to star Andy Lau) present the story straightforwardly, with a minimum of self-congratulation for the cleverness of its premise. The visual style of the film, with its gleaming urban blues and silvers, owes much to Michael Mann, but here too the filmmakers decline to show off: Though frequently striking, the camerawork is also brisk and unwallowing. Thanks to the heady pace--and the constant danger that one or the other protagonist will be found out--Infernal Affairs has the feel of an action movie without resorting to the tiresome obligations of car chases and exploding buildings. In contrast to the John Woo-style mayhem that prevails in so many Hong Kong releases, there's no violence at all until the one-hour mark. On a few occasions, the movie slips into a stereotypical sentimentalism, but these digressions (chiefly a subplot involving Yan and his pretty psychiatrist) are mercifully brief. For the most part, Infernal Affairs is an object lesson in narrative economy. Though Mak and Lau are meticulous in setting up the movie's myriad twists and developments, they don't waste a lot of time walking viewers through them. (When Yan runs into a former girlfriend, for example, the filmmakers hint both that she left him because she thought he was really a gangster and that he is the father of her young child, but they never spell out either point explicitly.) Infernal Affairs is the increasingly rare entertainment that expects its audience to do a little bit of work themselves, and it is all the more engaging for it.

The script, by Mak and Felix Chong, is notable not only for its mind-teasing ingenuity, but also for its emotional richness, which is admirably conveyed by a top-flight cast. Leung, an actor who appears to have cornered the Asian market on bedraggled soulfulness, gives Yan the haunted air of a man who sees his real life slipping away. It's a performance that belongs in the undercover canon with Serpico, Donnie Brasco, and Leung's own earlier turn in Woo's Hard-Boiled. If Leung brings depth to Yan, Andy Lau plays the role of Lau as all surface. His fine features and smooth demeanor recall Alain Delon in the Melville films Le Cercle Rouge and Le Samourai, and also Guy Pearce's Ed Exley in L.A. Confidential, another ambitious young policeman, albeit one with different motivations. (As with Exley, there's even an interrogation-room scene in which fellow officers watch as Lau craftily tricks a suspect into revealing information.) Though Lau is a double agent within the force, he takes obvious pride in his skill as a detective--and in the advancement it has made possible.

The supporting cast is strong as well, with veterans Anthony Wong (who played the villain in Hard-Boiled) bringing a wry likeability to Inspector Wong and Eric Tsang imbuing Sam with a childlike self-regard. But it's the lead performances that linger after the film is over. In presenting us with a cop who worries that he is becoming a gangster and a gangster who dreams of being a real cop, Infernal Affairs wisely rejects the usual genre tropes about the seduction of evil. In their place, it offers a refreshingly unfashionable idea: that, given the choice, most people would rather be the good guy than the bad guy.

About the only disappointing aspect of Infernal Affairs is that it offers a reminder of just how dull and predictable American crime thrillers have become. Every year, Hollywood churns out its buddy-cop movies and its heist movies and its FBI-agent-seeking-and/or-sleeping-with-a-serial-killer movies, but one has to go back to L.A. Confidential to find a crime film as compelling and original as Infernal Affairs. As if to underline the point, an American remake is already in the pipeline, to be directed by one of our last true innovators in the genre, Martin Scorcese. But don't wait for the knockoff. See the original.