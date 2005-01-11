Village Idiocies

All set? Shyamalan's first sleight of hand is that Those We Do Not Speak Of do not in fact exist. Rather they are boogie men invented by the elders when they founded the village in order to keep their children from traveling to the corrupt, vice-ridden towns across the forest. Walker tells Ivy this to reassure her before she sets out for medicine, and he shows her a monster costume the elders have used to keep the myth alive (hidden away in, I kid you not, The Old Shed That Is Not to Be Used). But Walker adds that the idea came to him because in history books there had been "rumors" of such creatures living in the woods. On her journey, Ivy is attacked by a red-cloaked monster (see! they really do exist!) but it turns out to be poor, deranged Noah (fooled you again!), who stole a costume that had been hidden, conveniently enough, under the floorboards in his "quiet room."

The second twist comes when Ivy emerges from the woods and encounters a security guard in an SUV. The village, you see, is not some imaginary locale or nineteenth-century settlement--it's in present-day Pennsylvania, hidden in the middle of a wildlife preserve. The "elders" are Philadelphians who, having lost loved ones to violent crime, decided to cut themselves, and their children, forever off from modern society.

Both revelations are of the kind that viewers, anticipating a Shyamalan surprise, might easily guess but dismiss as too ridiculous. The implausibilities are innumerable: the parents (none of them notably religious, mind you) who would let their children go blind and die rather than take a day trip to the City of Brotherly Love; the mass livestock mutilations that halting, perpetually apologetic Noah conducts undiscovered; the inhuman snarls the "creatures" make when they appear in the town and in the woods; and on and on. Shyamalan's previous shock endings involved ghosts, spacemen, superheroes, and divine manifestations. Even though the surprises of The Village require little more than the human capacity for deception, they're still the least realistic of the bunch.

Moreover, Shyamalan's need to set up his twists deforms almost everything else in the film. Why does Hurt mention to Ivy the "rumors" of forest-dwelling monsters at a moment when he's trying to reassure her that she will be safe on her trip? Because he's not speaking to her but to us, planting the idea that she really will meet something diabolical in the woods. Why would modern people bother to speak in the village's peculiar, archaic idiom? Because if they spoke like modern people it would tip us off. Ditto the stories of loss that the elders tell to their children, in which contemporary words and phrases--"dumpster," "East River"--are deleted not for their benefit but for ours. Even the fact that Noah wears the monster costume when he shows up in the woods is necessitated by our presence and not that of Ivy, who after all is blind.

But ultimately the greatest problem with The Village's revelations is that both are demystifications and, as such, letdowns. Like the younger villagers, we succumb to the myth only to discover it's an elaborate con--and one in which the deck was stacked against us. By setting his story up as a fable, Shyamalan gets away with any number of surreal touches: blind Ivy's ability to "see" Lucius and to make her way through dense woods unaccompanied; the comfort and ease that the villagers enjoy without ever seeming to do much work; the idea that everyone there could live in utter peace and innocence until crazy Noah started acting up. When Shyamalan defabulizes his tale, his pulls the rug out not only from under us but from under himself as well. Reexamined in the context of the real-world conclusion, very little in the film stands up.

It's too bad. While it's been widely remarked that Shyamalan adhered too closely to his usual movie formula in The Village, he in fact reversed it. His previous four films (Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs) were all set in a recognizable, everyday reality into which the director then injected otherworldly elements. In The Village, he sets up a strange and magical place full of mystery and peril, and then informs us it's just a bunch of folks from Philly who lie to their kids. In a way it's an admirable attempt to switch gears, to confound our expectations of a fantastical explanation by offering a mundane one instead. Had the twists themselves been less absurd, and handled with less solemnity and pretension, it might have been a neat trick. But they weren't, and it isn't.

The Home Movies List:

Shayamalan-a-ding-dong

Wide Awake (1998). A trite but occasionally amusing film about a young boy who goes in search of God after his beloved grandfather passes away. The twist at the end is both obvious and appalling, but there are pleasures along the way, including a small Rosie O'Donnell role as a sports-obsessed nun.



The Sixth Sense (1999). A film you either adore or admire grudgingly. (I'm in the latter camp.) Whatever one thinks of the premise, the execution is masterful and little Haley Joel Osment a marvel. Pity Duvall and Caine seem to have scared him out of the business in Secondhand Lions.



Unbreakable (2000). Shyamalan's most unusual and most underrated film, a grave, dour superhero saga that eschews the usual spandex accoutrements. It also gets my vote for best (and least anticipated) ending.



Signs (2002). The only movie I can think of that manages to include both alien invasion and divine intervention. Even if the mix doesn't quite work it gets points for nerve. I still can't tell, however, whether Joaquin Phoenix has any purpose in films other than to convey a wholesome (and very un-Hollywood) plainness.



The Village (2004). With apologies to Hillary Clinton and Henny Youngman: Take this village--please.

Christopher Orr is a senior editor of The New Republic.