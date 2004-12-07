As if Spidey didn't have enough on his plate already. Not only does he wear a costume that "rides up a bit in the crotch," as he politely explains to a stranger in an elevator, he's having trouble juggling work and home life. Superheroing, it turns out, has long and unpredictable hours, and the pay sucks. Peter's attempt to line his pockets in the lucrative field of pizza delivery, meanwhile, is continually interrupted by armed robberies and children playing in traffic. Worse, so are his efforts to acquire a college education and to woo Mary Jane: On his way to see her perform in a Broadway play, he doesn't merely witness a crime, he's literally run over by it. (Peter's knack for attracting trouble raises the interesting but unexplored question of whether he could rid New York City of crime simply by moving somewhere else--Hoboken?--and bringing it with him.) Rebuked by Mary Jane for missing the play, Peter has a take-this-job-and-shove-it epiphany, hanging up his mask and tights so that he can treat himself to the finer things life has to offer, like physics class. But never fear: He reverses the decision in plenty of time to set the stage for Spider-Man 3.

Unlike the first movie, which unfolded more or less organically, Spider-Man 2 consistently feels schematic. One reason is dialogue that almost never rings true to life. In some cases, the flat writing is intended to grease the movie's narrative mechanics. Virtually every line spoken to or by Peter's best friend Harry, for instance, includes the words "father" or "Spider-Man" (sometimes both) to make sure no one forgets that the former (last movie's scientist-turned-crazy-villain) died in the course of a dispute with the latter, and Harry is still very unhappy about it. Similarly, when a reporter asks Octavius, "If the artificial intelligence in the arms is as advanced as you suggest, couldn't that make you vulnerable to them?" one half expects him to respond, "Funny you should ask. That's exactly what's going to happen in five minutes."

More often, however, the stilted dialogue is intended to convey moral gravity. Characters don't talk, they declaim. The "With great power comes great responsibility" speech uttered by Uncle Ben in the first movie has spread like kudzu throughout the second one: Now, everyone is speaking Homily. Octavius explains, "Intelligence is not a privilege, it's a gift. You use it for the good of mankind." Mary Jane offers, "It's wrong that we should be only half alive ... half of ourselves." The doctor that Peter goes to when he's feeling less than super tells him, "It's gotta make you mad not to know who you are. Your soul disappears. There's nothing as bad as uncertainty." Not one but two dead characters, Uncle Ben and Harry's father, reappear to lecture their boys on the paths of good and evil, respectively. And then there's Aunt May, who gets this movie's Big Speech: "Everybody loves a hero. People line up for them, cheer them, scream their names. And years later, they'll tell how they stood in the rain for hours just to get a glimpse of the one who taught them how to hold on a second longer. I believe there's a hero in all of us." This is not how people talk in real life--or, for that matter, in comics (you can't fit that many words in the speech-bubble, for starters); it's how they talk in plays, and not good ones.

The cast delivering these lines is also a bit uneven. Maguire is excellent in the title role, again finding a precise balance between courageous resolve and adolescent insecurity. It's hard to think of any actor who could better embody the idea of the "hero in all of us," and this awkward charisma carries the film over numerous rough patches. (Though one has to wonder what will happen to his career if his voice ever changes.) Alfred Molina is less well cast as Dr. Octopus. He never really pulls off the Smeagol-Gollum bickering of good and evil selves, in large part because he never really seems crazy. (This was not, needless to say, a problem for Willem Dafoe in the first movie.) Besides, playing archetypical Good and Evil isn't really Molina's bag. He's better in roles that have a bombastic sleaziness to them, like his Rahad Jackson in Boogie Nights and Jeremy Burtom in The Imposters. Molina might have been able to show this side had the filmmakers included the quasi-seduction by Doc Ock of Aunt May that took place in the original comics. But they didn't. (It's a shame, too. While finessing the age difference might have been tricky, that storyline would have offered an opportunity for new tensions between Peter's personal life and his superhero one, perhaps obviating the need to keep repeating all the old ones.)

As Harry, James Franco is almost unwatchably tiresome, though this is mostly because the script gives him little to do apart from drinking bourbon and acting petulant and unbalanced. (His dad, too, drank Maker's Mark during his descent into homicidal madness. Is this really the product placement the company was looking for?) J.K. Simmons is again magnificent as fiction's most obnoxious boss, J. Jonah Jameson, and as a reward gets the movie's best line: "A guy named Otto Octavius winds up with eight arms. What are the odds?" Kirsten Dunst continues to show off her pretty-but-not-unattainably-so appeal as Mary Jane (or "M.J."), though her (literal) girl-next-door appeal is dimmed somewhat by the character's stratospheric ascent from diner waitress to billboard model and Broadway star.