Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina is in hot water. Last night, during President Obama’s speech to a joint session of Congress, he interrupted to shout, "You lie!" Wilson soon found himself calling the White House to apologize, and issuing a written statement describing his own comments as "inappropriate and regrettable."

It’s not the first time someone has had to apologize to a U.S. president. Click through this TNR slideshow to see other people caught in Wilson’s position.