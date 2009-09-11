So says Mike Allen in today's Playbook:

EXCLUSIVE: OBAMA WILL PROD CONGRESS TO SPEED WORK ON HIS PLAN FOR FINANCIAL REGULATORY REFORM. Financial reregulation has moved from third on the White House agenda, after energy/climate, to second, in part because it’s viewed as more attainable. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Barney Frank is moving sections and may get several key ones to floor votes this fall, although Senate action may not come until next year.

Very interesting, and smart. Regulatory reform seems like an easier vote to ask moderate Democrats to take directly after health care than cap-and-trade, which Republicans will portray as simply raising people's taxes.