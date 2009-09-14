Plus, there is usually a person or two cast as a shout-out to the old days: Perry has a strong sense of history and indebtedness. Cicely Tyson turned up in Diary of a Mad Black Woman, and was joined by Maya Angelou in the following year’s Madea’s Family Reunion. Earlier this year in Madea Goes to Jail we got to reunite with The Cosby Show’s Rudy, Keshia Knight Pulliam. I Can Do Bad grafts a character into the plot played by Gladys Knight, who actually does pretty well at acting, as does Mary J. Blige, although both are really in the mix to sing, and stop the show whenever they do so.

One does not seek subtlety in chitlin' circuit theatre any more than one would have in episodes of The Jeffersons. (Or Perry’s television shows: House of Payne and Meet the Browns operate on a level that makes How I Met Your Mother look like Ibsen.) The Perry movies rein it in a bit--Perry seems to have learned that direct translation of some of the broader stage hijinks, such as Madea's goofy adding machine routine totting up how much alimony her granddaughter’s straying husband will owe in Diary of a Mad Black Woman, come off clumsily amidst the realism of film.

Yet still, the movies retain an element of the cartoon. The womanizers are paint-by-numbers villains out of nineteenth-century melodrama. The one in I Can Do Bad is an unrepentant philanderer, anti-Latino, hates kids though he has four and tries to rape the lead character’s niece. Talk about Oscars--hats off to the actors who manage to make these characters look even halfway plausible without the distancing effect of the stage (in I Can Do Bad, Brian White labors valiantly with the task).

Or, Perry's make-up and costume as Madea in the films is only a touch more realistic than it is on stage. There is no hard-core three-hours-in-the-chair prosthetic work of the kind that made Eddie Murphy’s The Nutty Professor movies more awesome, in the literal sense, than most gave them credit for. As such, even on film we are to take Madea not as a real person but as Tyler Perry in drag, which is a kind of in-joke in itself, but weird when s/he is interacting with achingly real characters such as sobbing crack addicts. Lurches in tone in general come with the territory. One minute Madea is threatening to beat someone up (and sometimes kind of doing it), then the next minute Maya Angelou is intoning a noble oration at a picnic calling on young people to help save their communities, complete with portentous long shots and swelling scorage.

You just have to be there to get how this works on any level. Nevertheless, Perry's prominence is part of a tipping point in the race debate. For one, as of this series, which will continue indefinitely and yield bounteous box sets, the old plaint that there are too few positive images of black people in the media is officially obsolete. About twice a year one of these movies comes out, with millions nationwide flocking to stories about perfectly middle-class black people and giving warm, churchy lessons besides.

Yet, no one could say that the films whitewash reality a la The Cosby Show: there are plenty of substance abusers, poor people and neglected children in them as well, and Madea lives in a neighborhood on the tatty side--no young person would dismiss the Perry movies as corny or fake. Indeed, a generation is growing up watching them repeatedly on DVD and will be quoting from them as adults as people my age do with the House Party movies and Purple Rain. They are a new wing of the black pop reality, as much a part of the cultural scene as hip hop.

The message they preach is as serious as Cosby’s, but while Cosby is too grouchy in his presentation to reach the unconverted, the message is more effective from a woman ("woman"?), filtered through the warmth of the maternal rather than the admonishment of the paternal. Black Americans, at least of a certain demographic, tend to talk a lot during movies. Every time I have caught a Perry movie in the theatre, that chatter has vanished during the Good Advice climax scenes--people get it.

Once when I was at a barbershop, behind me in the women’s half of the shop a plus-sized twenty-something black woman was sounding off to her friends on life, love, and dieting, sounding quite a bit like you-know-who. And wouldn’t you know, one of her friends said "Now you’re sounding like Madea!" Hallelujah.

Madea is such a godsend that a part of me entertains a fantasy. If Perry wants to put his money where his mouth is on advice like "There come a time and place when you'll have a say and you can change things," then if Barack Obama comes a-cropper the way some are beginning to suppose he might, how about Madea for President?