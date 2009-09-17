But Deeds (along with just about every other Democrat in the state) was also hurt by Obama's falling popularity among independents worried about federal spending. And rank-and-file Democrats who adored Obama last year were puzzled and demobilized by the president's lack of fight as the health care debate droned on.

The McDonnell and Deeds campaigns have the same reading of the public's mood: McDonnell relentlessly tries to move the campaign to national issues, including health care and cap-and-trade legislation, trying to stoke conservative energy and appeal to middle-of-the-road voters less enthusiastic about Obama than they were last year.

Deeds wants the debate to focus on Virginia -- above all the staple issues of roads and schools that powered the victories of Mark Warner, the former governor elected to the U.S. Senate last year, and incumbent Tim Kaine.

Deeds also hopes they will look past McDonnell's new image to the culture warrior whose emphatic social conservatism would make him unacceptable to the state's legions of suburban voters, particularly women.

The thesis not only undid McDonnell's methodical effort to bury his history, but also prompted voters (and the media) to pay more attention to his record. Deeds will be encouraging them in their research.

Yet there will be no escaping the Obama effect, which will come in three parts. First, Obama's health care speech last week began a rehabilitation process that is already altering the political mood, to Deeds' advantage. A lethargic Democratic base has flocked to Deeds, pushed by the McDonnell thesis and pulled back in by a renewed confidence in their president.

Obama will also be vital in turning out African-Americans and Virginians under 30. Each group represented about a fifth of the state's 2008 presidential vote. The Deeds-McDonnell showdown will be the first major test of the president's ability to deliver his backers when his name is not on the ballot.

But then comes the tricky third part: While getting Obama's help where he needs it, Deeds still must keep the campaign from getting mired in Washington's politics of recrimination. If the Democrat can persuade Virginians that McDonnell is no moderate and gets them thinking about clogged highways and the public schools they value, he wins. Doing that will be easier if Obama can change the political winds, even just a little bit.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

