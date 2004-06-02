Age of Innocence

The same cannot be said of the film as a whole. Even as it takes pains to render Theron ugly, it consistently casts Wuornos in the most positive light possible. First-time director Patty Jenkins, while careful never to condone Wuornos's murders, nonetheless fills the film with quasi-justifications: She did it because of her abuse-filled childhood; she did it the first time because the man assaulted her and, subsequently, because she persuaded herself she was in danger; she did it because she needed money or she would lose the love of her life. In one significant respect--Wuornos's relationship with the Ricci character--Jenkins even alters history. In real life, the woman, Tyria Moore, was in her late twenties when Wuornos began her killing spree, and the two women had already been living together for a few years. Ricci's character, renamed "Selby," is much younger (a point made visually explicit by the size difference between Amazonian Theron and diminutive Ricci), and meets Theron days before the first murder. The first alteration helps render Theron a provider and protector for the childlike Ricci, more mother than lover. The second makes the killings seem a prerequisite of the relationship: Theron doesn't know any way to keep Ricci in her life except to kill and steal.

The result is that, throughout it all, Theron remains an innocent dreamer wandering through a cruel world. The film's title refers, explicitly at least, not to Theron but to a tall, red ferris wheel she was simultaneously attracted to and frightened of as a child. Whether you read this as a phallic reference or merely a metaphor for the grown-up world, its meaning is pretty clear: Society (or just male society) is the real monster here. For anyone who's missed such hints along the way, the film's message is encapsulated toward the end by its only entirely sympathetic character, a kindly old Vietnam vet played by Bruce Dern. "What you're feeling right now," he tells Theron, "is just guilt over something you had absolutely no control over." Theron concurs: "You know I feel like I never had a fucking choice."

It's hardly surprising that the film takes this view: The denial of moral agency is our culture's knee-jerk response to women who commit horrible crimes. As Patricia Pearson argues in her revelatory 1997 book When She Was Bad: How and Why Women Get Away with Murder, "The operative assumption is that the violent woman couldn't have wanted, deliberately, to cause harm. Therefore, if she says she was abused/coerced/insane, she probably was." Such defenses, as Pearson notes, don't get far with men: Charles Manson, John Wayne Gacy, and Henry Lee Lucas were all abused as children, but that is hardly seen to mediate their culpability. The self-defense and childhood-abuse defenses didn't help Wuornos with the Florida justice system--she received multiple death sentences and was executed in 2002--but they've been central to her portrayal in the media. Monster is the second film depiction of Wuornos, following 1992's made-for-TV movie Overkill: The Aileen Wuornos Story. (The title is striking: One or two killings might have been okay, but seven is over.) Pearson writes of Overkill: "Films about male serial killers are always enacted as suspense dramas--will the cops catch him in time? But the only docudrama about a female serial killer--Aileen Wuornos--is billed as a relationship drama. The tag line: 'A friendship torn apart by murder.' Apparently her victims are secondary to her relationship to her best friend and lover Tyria Moore. It is the tale of two waifs against the world, good-hearted in an inexplicably naive way--considering their life experience--who try to protect each other and fail." Monster, sadly, squanders a great central performance by conforming to the same cultural cliché.

Yet the shortcomings of Jenkins's film are nothing compared to those of Nick Broomfield's documentary Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer, also released on video this week. The second Broomfield documentary on Wuornos (the first was Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer in 1992), Aileen is a shambling, pedantic mess, a hamhanded defense of Wuornos desperately in search of an argument. Broomfield tries out several: She was poorly represented in her trials; she had a terrible childhood; she killed in self-defense; she was too insane to be executed. But the slapdash structure of the documentary--Broomfield appears to have used pretty much every bit of footage he had, assembled in the order in which he shot it--and the director's fatuous, Robin Leachesque narration hobble his own case. The film's sole saving grace is the footage of Wuornos herself, both from her 1992 trial and from interviews conducted shortly before her execution. As played by Theron, Wuornos is unmysterious: You always know, perhaps a little too well, why she's doing what she's doing. The Wuornos of Broomfield's footage, alternately charming and enraged, confounds such easy characterization. Upon receiving her first death sentence, she turns to someone in the courtroom--a juror? a victim's family member?--and spits, "May your wife and kids get raped, right in the ass." (Though Monster paraphrases several of Wuornos's courtroom lines, it leaves this one out.) In Broomfield's later interviews, Wuornos, eager to get her execution over with, disavows altogether the claim that she killed in self-defense, only to reinstate it when she believes the camera isn't running. She argues that prison officials have been using "sonic pressure" to drive her insane, and contends that police knew her identity after the very first murder but allowed her to go on killing so she would be a more important arrest. The Wuornos of these moments is far more frightening than Theron's portrayal, and far more sad. It's clear she has by now descended into madness. But whether, or how, that madness led her--unlike other abused children or battered women or roadside prostitutes--to kill again and again is something that is no clearer at the end of Broomfield's documentary than at the start.

In their eagerness to explain (and perhaps explain away) her actions, Jenkins and Broomfield instead focus on the more reassuring portrayal of Wuornos as a woman simply responding to a lifetime of injuries and bad luck. At the end of Monster, the credits roll to the sound of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," the first line of which--"Just a small-town girl, living in a lonely word"--neatly captures the plaintive tone of Jenkins's film. At the end of Aileen, by contrast, we learn that the song Wuornos requested be played at her wake was Natalie Merchant's "Carnival," whose chorus asks, "Have I been blind / have I been lost / inside myself and / my own mind / hypnotized / mesmerized / by what my eyes have seen?" Wuornos's choice is a more sophisticated one than Jenkins's, an admission that her acts remained inexplicable even to her, even at the end.