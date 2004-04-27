Crap, Actually

It's been much remarked in recent years that a central ingredient of romantic comedy, the obstacle that must be overcome for the lovers to be together, has gotten conspicuously more difficult to come by. The classic impediments--parental disapproval, difference in social class, etc.--have largely fallen away in real life, forcing filmmakers to invent new, sometimes ridiculous hurdles (e.g., one of the lovers lives in Seattle and the other in Baltimore). Love Actually pioneers an alternative approach, the revolutionary idea that there really are no obstacles: The primary hindrance to romantic fulfillment is merely the fear of declaring one's love. As soon as the characters in the film find the courage to say "I love you," their romantic journeys are essentially over and they go straight to the happily-ever-afters. The idea that there could be any consequences or complications associated with, say, the prime minister of England shacking up with a domestic staffer half his age, or with a cosmopolitan English writer wedding a provincial Portuguese domestic with whom he has not shared a word of common language are of no concern to Love Actually. The word is the deed: By speaking love, the characters realize it.

Though not quite all of the characters. In the two romantic subplots that face genuine obstacles, Love Actually shows its true colors. Linney's dreamed-of romance with her co-worker (whom she's loved from afar for "two years, seven months, three days, and, I suppose, an hour and thirty minutes") does face a real complication: How can she find time for love and still be there for her schizophrenic brother, who calls her cell phone constantly? The movie's answer? She can't. On the basis of one attempted sexual encounter interrupted by brotherly calls, Linney and her soul mate decide the game is not worth the candle. Neither makes any further attempt to overcome what, by the laws of cinema as well as life, ought to be a manageable hindrance to nuptial bliss. For her there will be no love, actually.

The way the movie handles the difficulties in Rickman and Thompson's marriage is more depressing still. Overcome by his assistant's sexual advances, Rickman buys her a gold necklace, which Thompson finds in his coat pocket. Toward the end of the film, she confronts him, in one of the few scenes that evokes raw, genuine emotion. "Imagine your husband bought a gold necklace and, come Christmas, gave it to someone else," she tells him, on the verge of tears. "Would you stay, knowing life would always be a little bit worse?" How is this dilemma resolved? In by far the film's most cowardly omission, it isn't. We see the two only once more, exchanging a few opaque words in a second, tiresome airport scene that closes the movie. Is the marriage dead? Has it been revived--and if so, how? We're left to fill in the blanks ourselves. Resolving difficult situations is an enterprise for which Love Actually, despite its 135-minute running time, has no patience. If saying "I love you" won't do the trick, the film tells us, then you should probably just drop the whole thing. This sentiment, it seems to me, comes very close to representing the end of romance. The tagline for Love Actually is "The Ultimate Romantic Comedy." Perhaps. But not in the sense the producers intended.

