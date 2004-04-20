Love and War

Weir is aided in his anthropological and psychological explorations by Crowe, whose understated performance never threatens to overwhelm the subtle interplay of shipboard life, and Bettany, whose Maturin, an amateur naturalist and borderline anarchist, broadens the movie's subject matter beyond naval warfare. (The Maturin of the film is a narrow slice of the Maturin of the books, who is also, on occasion, a spy, a duelist, and an assassin. While the necessity of this narrative simplification is clear enough, it's less apparent why the character, introduced by O'Brian as "a small, dark, white-faced creature" is played by an actor who is six foot three, blond, and handsome. Apparently Hollywood makes giants of us all.) In the end, though, the film belongs to its supporting cast of mostly unknowns, whom Weir sketches with care: the grizzled sailor whom the crew treats as a quasi-mystic following his recovery from shipboard brain surgery (George Innes); the 13-year-old midshipman who, like his hero Lord Nelson, loses an arm in battle (Max Pirkis); the ill-fortuned "Jonah" despised by the crew (Lee Ingleby); and so on.

For all his emotional investment in the crew of the Surprise, Weir doesn't stoop to melodrama. (The jarring exception is a slow-motion suicide that recalls the director's heavy-handed treatment of Neil's death in Dead Poets Society.) Crewmembers die, and the film, like their shipmates, goes on. The tone is neither tragic nor uncaring. This is war, after all, and war in the days before modern medicine; death is an anticipated, even inevitable occurrence. There's something refreshing about this stoicism, perhaps because it represents so striking a departure from the usual aesthetic of modern film.

That said, another look at Master and Commander shows that its co-option by conservatives eager to draw parallels with the need for resolve in Iraq was more than a little silly. The film is resolutely apolitical. Yes, it extols military steadfastness and sacrifice, but those politically neutral qualities of character appear on both sides of the conflict. Aubrey respects, even admires, his French counterpart. For conservatives, of course, Jack Aubrey was at war with Jacques Chirac, a British hero out to destroy "old Europe." In Master and Commander, the enemy is just another man doing his job (albeit one that happens to be in lethal discord with Aubrey's), not an embodiment of evil or decadence or anything else. In this way, too, the film evokes a different time.

From wet to moist: For those not in the mood for the odd death by cutlass or pistol-shot, I'm delighted to report that this month also marks the video re-release of a film full of sound but not fury, Jacques Demy's glorious The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. The "film in color and song," made in 1964, is perhaps the most unlikely masterpiece in all cinema: a domestic melodrama of love and loss entirely sung (actually lip-synched) in French. Where Master and Commander concerns itself with men gone off to war, Umbrellas deals with the women left behind. Seventeen-year-old Genevieve (a young and surpassingly lovely Catherine Deneuve) is in love with Guy, an auto mechanic who is called up to fight in Algeria. While he is away, Genevieve discovers she is pregnant and is pressured by her mother to marry older, wealthier Roland Cassard (Marc Michel, playing a grown-up version of his character from Demy's Lola, also recently released on DVD). Guy returns wounded from Algeria to find Genevieve gone, and attempts to put his life back together. The two meet again at the end for one of the more famous will-they-or-won't-they moments in film (and surely the most moving scene ever set in a gas station).

Often compared to the more recent Moulin Rouge, Umbrellas is in fact the opposite of that rowdy, messy film. Moulin Rouge takes large, tragic themes and makes them small and ridiculous with its pop stylings and frenetic camerawork. (How Baz Luhrman failed to realize that what he was making was a comedy is beyond me.) Umbrellas, by contrast, takes the mundane and quotidian and elevates them to heartbreaking art, in part through its complete absence of ironic detachment. For all the implicit comedy in the film (the outfits that match the wallpaper, the mother's reassurance that "people only die of love in the movies"), Demy never makes fun of his characters; even their errors and vanities are sketched with the utmost tenderness. The result is a tour de force of unsentimental sentimentality. If Master and Commander makes vivid a time and place far distant from our own, Umbrellas conjures one simultaneously familiar and impossible, everyday life glimpsed through the prism of dreams.