Even the physical setting evokes the worst of the modern and the primitive. The blasted, beautiful cityscape of Kabul consists of old buildings with fresh wounds; assault rifles are everywhere, yet even an important mullah commutes by donkey cart. And then there are the ubiquitous burkhas. Osama captures better than any documentary the malevolent ingenuity of the head-to-toe covering, simultaneously a prison for, and erasure of, the woman it covers. Each time a female character dons the burkha--and especially when it is pulled over her by a man--she is not only dehumanized, she is willed out of existence altogether: faceless, voiceless, helpless.

And Barmak's protagonist truly is helpless, in a way that films rarely have the courage to convey. This is no wishful feminist parable about a strong-willed young woman facing tough odds. "Osama" is a weak, confused, foolish girl, a pawn not only of the Taliban but of her mother and grandmother as well. She passively watches her life unfold as if she were outside of it, but with a constant fear in her eyes that shows she knows she's not. Those eyes are perhaps the greatest marvel in this somber, eloquent film. Golbahari, like the rest of the cast, is not a professional actor, yet her face is as evocative as that of any movie star. When she is silently watching, her eyes have an almost disconcerting intensity. Now fourteen years old, Golbahari was one of thirteen children and begged in the streets before Barmak found her. She reportedly witnessed the death of one of her sisters in a rocket attack. It is hard not to wonder, with sadness, what else those young eyes may have seen.

Observation is also a theme of Kandahar, the 2001 film that, until Osama, was the best-known fictional representation of the horrors of the Taliban. The movie tells the story of Nafas (Nelofer Pazira), a Canadian journalist born in Afghanistan. When the sister she left behind contacts her to say she intends to kill herself, Nafas undertakes a journey from Iran into and across Afghanistan to Kandahar, where she hopes to save her sister's life.

It is a frustrating trend in recent years for films to engage with subjects such as war, terror, and famine from the perspective of journalists covering the story--to wit, The Year of Living Dangerously, The Killing Fields, Welcome to Sarajevo, HBO's recent Live from Baghdad. This is partly a manifestation of the media's self-mythologization, and partly a way to help comfortable Western audiences relate to what they see, to give them a proxy for their shock and horror. But this secondhand storytelling inevitably diminishes the immediacy of what unfolds onscreen, as we associate ourselves with historical spectators rather than participants.

This is particularly true of Kandahar. Pazira is not a victim of the Taliban (at least not until late in the film) but, befitting her occupation, an observer. Because of this, the film has a frustratingly journalistic feel to it. Its structure is episodic: As Pazira travels across the country she wanders into instructive set pieces--a madrassah where young boys are taught to worship Allah and the Kalashnikov; a Red Cross outpost where Afghanis maimed by landmines line up for prosthetic legs; a doctor's office where female patients can only be examined through a small hole in a sheet hung from the ceiling. The didactic tone is exacerbated by the ongoing narration Pazira offers her pocket tape recorder. "In Afghanistan each ethnic group has a name and an image of its own--Hazaras, Uzbek, Turkoman, Tajik," she recites at one point. "But the women in the country, who make up about half the society, has no name or image, because they're all covered."