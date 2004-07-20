A Big Thud

The Big Bounce finds a new way to ruin Elmore Leonard.

Elmore Leonard is perhaps the most cinematic novelist writing in the English language. This is partly due to his usual subject matter—strong men and beautiful women on the edge of the law—but still more to the fact that his books read very nearly in real-time. Unlike most crime writers, for whom no physical or emotional detail is too small, Leonard has an extraordinary gift for concision: In any given scene he tells you just enough for the scene to play, and nothing more. As a result, his novels tend to go by in a happy, imagistic blur that feels more like a pleasant moviegoing experience than most actual trips to the multiplex.

It's odd, then, that over the years Leonard's books have had notoriously bumpy transitions from page to screen. Fifteen of his crime novels have been adapted for film or television (two of them twice), with two more—Be Cool and Tishomingo Blues—in the pipeline. But up until the 1990s, none of these many adaptations really captured Leonard's unique blend of menace and good humor, violence and romance, darkness and light. His fiction is delicately poised midway between the savage noir of James Ellroy or Dennis Lehane and the goofy capers of Carl Hiassen: The possibility of violence always lurks, but his protagonists don't spend a lot of time worrying about it, and neither does he. It's the hit without the grit. Most of the early film adaptations—Mr. Majestyk, 52 Pick-Up, Stick—captured the violence (it's hard not to, given the characters' tendency to shoot one another), but missed Leonard's light, semi-comic touch.

Then came Quentin Tarantino and Get Shorty. Tarantino's literal contribution to the film—directed by Barry Sonnenfeld from a screenplay by Scott Frank—was merely to help persuade John Travolta to take the lead role. ("This is the one you say 'yes' to," he reportedly advised.) But stylistically, Get Shorty is very much in debt to Tarantino, who in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and (especially) True Romance had finally offered a filmic vocabulary suited to Leonard: tough but jaunty, neither overly serious nor broadly comic, and above all, cool. (In 1995, Leonard told the Palm Beach Post that when he saw True Romance he thought, "This is what one of my books should be.") Tarantino's taste for both violence and humor may have far outstripped the more humane, understated Leonard, but the young director—who was arrested as a teenager for shoplifting one of Leonard's books—intuitively understood the balance between the two. It didn't hurt that both men's work abounds with sharp, pop-referential dialogue, intermingles black and white characters with casual confidence, and has a funky, retro 70s feel to it. In any case, Hollywood seemed finally to have found the formula for translating Leonard to the big screen: Following on the success of Get Shorty came Tarantino's solid but underwhelming Jackie Brown (1997) and the brilliant Out of Sight (1998), again written by Frank.

But judging from The Big Bounce, released on video this week, that formula has been misplaced, if not lost altogether. The film, directed by talented veteran George Armitage, offered a chance to make up for a previous adaptation of the same book, a 1969 version notable chiefly for being one of Ryan O'Neal's first films. The story is a simple one: A good-natured petty thief falls for the beautiful, thrill-seeking girlfriend of a corporate tycoon, who entices him into a series of escalating crimes that culminates with the chance for a big "bounce": stealing a large sum of cash from the tycoon. The earlier adaptation took some liberties (for example, moving the action from Michigan to California) and fell into the trap of accentuating the uglier aspects of the story (even adding suicide and prostitution to the mix). But it was for the most part a good faith effort to capture Leonard's original, ruined by atrocious execution. Those who have followed O'Neal's subsequent career will be unsurprised to hear that he is consistently good-looking and at no time convincing; those who have followed the subsequent career of female lead Leigh Taylor-Young--well, you've clearly got far too much time on your hands. The movie was made at a moment when it was axiomatic that Music Will Change the World, so it also boasts an appallingly intrusive soundtrack featuring a band that no doubt aspired to open for the group that opened for Herman's Hermits. All in all, it is exactly the kind of film that accounted for the longstanding belief that Elmore Leonard could not be filmed.