Today's Journal story on the declining allure of a finance career has some interesting numbers:

Although the biggest banks are showing a revived appetite for risk taking and certain exotic instruments such as credit derivatives, many of the vanished jobs aren't expected to be back soon. The White House Council of Economic Advisers expects finance and insurance jobs to decline to 4.1% of the work force in 2016 from 4.8% at the end of last year, a point at which many were already gone. ...

Harvard's 2009 graduating class shows the shift in career directions. Those entering finance and consulting tumbled to 20% of graduates this year from nearly twice that in 2008 and 47% the year before, according to a survey by the university's newspaper, the Crimson. ...

Forty percent of U.S. workers are open to considering federal careers, up from 24% in 2006, according to an April Gallup poll conducted for the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit.