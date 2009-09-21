As a senator, Chuck Robb was certainly a DLC-style Democrat, but never a wild-eyed hawk. Yet writing with two co-authors in the Washington Post today, he suggests that the U.S. might consider a sanctions-enforcing naval blockade on Iran by early next year. I would be surprised to see Barack Obama take such a step. The prospects of halting Iran's nuclear program look increasingly futile, and one suspects that White House will be looking for ways to encourage regime change in the coming months, rhather than crippling Iran's economy in a way that hurts the broad population and potentially rallies support around the regime. That said, I could be wrong, and I'm not sure the American public appreciates how quickly this situation could get very tense.