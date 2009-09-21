It sounds like various Blue Dogs on the House Financial Services Committee aren't keen on the proposed consumers financial products agency. Their preferred alternative? A "council" of regulators to oversee consumer financial protection. Politico's Victoria McGrane has the details:

Blue Dogs and other conservative Democrats — uneasy with a key element of President Barack Obama’s plan to regulate Wall Street — are rallying around an alternative proposal that scraps the consumer financial protection agency the president has been pushing.

Rep. Walt Minnick, a freshman Democrat from Idaho, has floated the new plan. Instead of creating a new federal agency to protect consumers from predatory financial firms and shoddy products, Minnick’s plan would have existing state and federal regulators work together in a “consumer financial protection council.”

Now this is just ridiculous. For one thing, as the administration has pointed out, the way to ensure that a certain type of regulation isn't enforced is to give multiple regulators a say in it. In fact, the greater the number of agencies who need to agree before taking action, the less likely it is that action will be taken. So how many agencies does Minnick envision sitting on this council?