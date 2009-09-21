Last month I wrote a piece noting (a la Paul Krugman) that it was tough to see where growth would come from absent some technological breakthrough that attracted a wave of business investment. I went on to argue (not a la Krugman) that the imperative for such a breakthrough was so strong we might want to consider something as crude as industrial policy to expedite the process.

At the time, I conceded that the White House appeared to be thinking along similar lines, if not quite as ambitiously as I'd prefer. Now, in a blog post (blog post!) that just went up on the White House site, National Economic Council director Larry Summers fleshes out the White House view on this question:

An important aspect of any economic expansion is the role innovation plays as an engine of economic growth. In this regard, the most important economist of the twenty-first century might actually turn out to be not Smith or Keynes, but Joseph Schumpeter.

One of Schumpeter’s most important contributions was the emphasis he placed on the tremendous power of innovation and entrepreneurial initiative to drive growth through a process he famously characterized as "creative destruction." His work captured not only an economic truth, but also the particular source of America’s strength and dynamism.