Stop overreacting to Obama's China tire tariff.

Earlier this month, Barack Obama apparently completed an anti-free-market trifecta, adding "protectionist" to a rap sheet that already included "deficit spender" and "serial nationalizer." And not just any protectionist, mind you. In the words of former Bush spokesman Tony Fratto, Obama will hereafter be known as "the president who ‘lost' trade for America." The following day, the Wall Street Journal editorial page elaborated: "America now has its first protectionist President since Herbert Hoover."

So what did Obama do to earn this unsavory distinction? Order the Coast Guard to dump a fleet of German cars into the Atlantic? Set fire to a shipment of Malaysian T-shirts? Er, not exactly. What sent the self-styled defenders of capitalism into fits of hysterics was a modest tariff on Chinese tires--a single product accounting for a tiny fraction of both U.S. imports and Chinese exports. If this is what passes for a "whopper" of "geopolitical" proportions, as The Economist's editorialized, then one struggles to describe bona fide protectionism--like, say, the Smoot-Hawley tariff.

In fact, not only is the tire tariff economically trivial. But, unlike the typical restriction, our existing trade agreements specifically permit it. The law dates back to 2000, when the deal paving the way for China to join the World Trade Organization faced significant opposition in the United States. To defuse that opposition, Congress insisted on a provision allowing the White House to impose restraints on a Chinese product if the U.S. International Trade Commission deemed it a "disruption" to the U.S. market. (Basically, too many imports, too quickly.) The Chinese might not enjoy the benefits of WTO membership today--among other things, stable trade relations with the world's richest countries--if they hadn't made this concession.

Fast forward nine years and it is hard not to see the administration's actions in a similar light. With anti-trade sentiment rising in the aftermath of the worst financial crisis since the 1930s, it's become increasingly difficult to resist genuine protectionism--to say nothing of passing new trade pacts. (Bilateral deals with Colombia, South Korea, and Panama have all stalled out in Congress.) Absent a small gesture on behalf of American workers, it's safe to say the trade agenda would be doomed for the foreseeable future. (It may be anyway, of course.) Which is why Obama's decision seemed relatively straightforward once the International Trade Commission ruled that Chinese tires were in fact disruptive. Even so, Obama announced that the tariff would top out at 35 percent, well below the 55 percent recommended by the ITC.