In the comments to my latest post on strategic defaults, rhubarbs make some very solid points:

I'm sympathetic to your reading of this methodology. However, paying consumer-credit bills and not paying one's mortgage is a choice, and thus a strategic allocation of resources. The fact that this behavior is more prevalent in areas where housing values have dropped, and thus mortgages are more likely to be underwater, tends to reinforce the notion that this is a form of strategic default. Why have these people made this particular choice among which bills to pay? Precisely because of the incentives cited to explain the phenomenon of strategic default.

Now, if there were a way to quantify the anecdotally increasing number of people who keep current on credit card payments because that's the only way to buy groceries, that would be an interesting way into this data that might actually contradict the claims of strategic default. For those people, keeping current on consumer debt is not a sign of ability to pay mortgage and a choice to default; it is a sign of the choice to abandon shelter in favor of food, which is evidence of extreme economic distress, and just about the last "choice" anyone gets to make before becoming destitute.

The biggest obstacle in studying strategic default decisions is that it's very hard to get data on people's finances up to the point when the default happens. If we could clearly see that funds were available to pay the mortgage, then calling a default strategic--i.e. unneccesary--would be a lot easier.