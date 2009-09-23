The speech brimmed with exhortations like these, broad (and vague) calls for the international community to act in harmonious concert. Unfortunately, it's not clear that the global community overwhelmingly supports Obama's vision on issues from nonproliferation to climate change to Middle East peace, and thus far few foreign capitals have risen to meet Obama's repeated exhortations: "All of us must decide whether we are serious about peace, or whether we only lend it lip-service"; "We must embrace a new era of engagement based on mutual interests and mutual respect, and our work must begin now"; and so on. Getting these things done, however, will require more than such pleas. It will take hard work with sleeves rolled up, and probably more than a little unseemly horse-trading behind closed doors.

Obama realizes this, of course, which may be why his address contained a slightly defensive note. Twice he assured his audience that he is not starry-eyed about the prospects for global peace and cooperation. "I am not naïve. I know this will be difficult," he said of Middle East peace negotiations. The founders of the UN, he explained, "had an idealism that was anything but naïve – it was rooted in the hard-earned lessons of war, and the wisdom that nations could advance their interests by acting together instead of splitting apart."

Obama also knows that his own identity is one of the best tools in the American foreign policy quiver. "As an African-American, I will never forget that I would not be here today without the steady pursuit of a more perfect union in my country. That guides my belief that no matter how dark the day may seem, transformative change can be forged by those who choose the side of justice," he said. Looking back at the last speech George W. Bush delivered to this same body in 2008, one finds many parallels--as was also the case with Obama's speech in Cairo. But it is the force of Obama's identity and personal experience which offers some hope that his words might have more resonance. In the months to come, we'll find out.